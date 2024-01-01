This 64-hectare park has more than 10,000 plants (including threatened species), dozens of themed gardens and an infestation of wedding parties. By car, take the Southern Motorway, exit at Manurewa and follow the signs. Otherwise take the train to Manurewa ($12.50, 43 minutes) and then walk along Hill Rd (1.5km).
Auckland Botanic Gardens
Auckland
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.38 MILES
Maungakiekie was the largest and most spiritually significant Māori pā (fortified village) prior to British arrival. At the top of this volcanic cone (at…
12.22 MILES
From the top of Auckland’s highest volcanic cone (196m), the entire isthmus and both harbours are laid bare. The symmetrical crater (50m deep) is known as…
12.7 MILES
This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…
13.6 MILES
Auckland's premier art repository has a striking glass-and-wood atrium grafted onto its 1887 French chateau frame. It showcases the best of NZ art, along…
10.48 MILES
Housed in a gorgeous 1879 mansion with views to One Tree Hill and the Manukau Harbour, this arts centre is endowed with contemporary NZ art from an…
20.79 MILES
Settle in with a tapas platter and a glass of Man O' War's Valhalla chardonnay at Waiheke's only beachfront tasting room. If the weather is good, go for a…
14.59 MILES
At this modern, spacious zoo, the big foreigners tend to steal the attention from the timid natives, but if you can wrestle the kids away from the tigers…
13.82 MILES
North Head was a Māori pā and is still a fortress of sorts, with the navy maintaining a presence. It's riddled with tunnels, started at the end of the…
Nearby Auckland attractions
1.82 MILES
It's a bit dull by international standards, but Rainbow's End has enough rides (including a corkscrew roller coaster) to keep the kids happy all day.
10.32 MILES
Near the excellent children’s playground, this observatory offers regular stargazing and planetarium shows that aren’t dependent on Auckland’s fickle…
10.38 MILES
Maungakiekie was the largest and most spiritually significant Māori pā (fortified village) prior to British arrival. At the top of this volcanic cone (at…
10.48 MILES
Housed in a gorgeous 1879 mansion with views to One Tree Hill and the Manukau Harbour, this arts centre is endowed with contemporary NZ art from an…
11.88 MILES
A great vantage point for gazing over Auckland Harbour and the Hauraki Gulf. Traditional Māori carvings honour important historical chiefs.
12.17 MILES
On Mt Eden's rocky eastern slopes, this mature garden is noted for its camellias, rhododendrons and azaleas.
12.18 MILES
A marvellous Carpenter Gothic house (1862), sitting amid lush, landscaped grounds.
12.22 MILES
From the top of Auckland’s highest volcanic cone (196m), the entire isthmus and both harbours are laid bare. The symmetrical crater (50m deep) is known as…