Auckland Botanic Gardens

Auckland

This 64-hectare park has more than 10,000 plants (including threatened species), dozens of themed gardens and an infestation of wedding parties. By car, take the Southern Motorway, exit at Manurewa and follow the signs. Otherwise take the train to Manurewa ($12.50, 43 minutes) and then walk along Hill Rd (1.5km).

