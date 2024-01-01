Achilles Point Lookout

Auckland

LoginSave

A great vantage point for gazing over Auckland Harbour and the Hauraki Gulf. Traditional Māori carvings honour important historical chiefs.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • One Tree Hill monument in Auckland, New Zealand.

    One Tree Hill

    5.91 MILES

    Maungakiekie was the largest and most spiritually significant Māori pā (fortified village) prior to British arrival. At the top of this volcanic cone (at…

  • Aerial of the Mount Eden volcano in Auckland, New Zealand.

    Mt Eden

    6.01 MILES

    From the top of Auckland’s highest volcanic cone (196m), the entire isthmus and both harbours are laid bare. The symmetrical crater (50m deep) is known as…

  • Auckland War Memorial Museum.

    Auckland Museum

    4.91 MILES

    This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…

  • The entrance of the Auckland Art Gallery (or Toi o Tāmaki in Māori), located below Albert Park in the city centre.

    Auckland Art Gallery

    5.44 MILES

    Auckland's premier art repository has a striking glass-and-wood atrium grafted onto its 1887 French chateau frame. It showcases the best of NZ art, along…

  • The Arts House Trust

    The Arts House Trust

    7.4 MILES

    Housed in a gorgeous 1879 mansion with views to One Tree Hill and the Manukau Harbour, this arts centre is endowed with contemporary NZ art from an…

  • Man O' War

    Man O' War

    16.63 MILES

    Settle in with a tapas platter and a glass of Man O' War's Valhalla chardonnay at Waiheke's only beachfront tasting room. If the weather is good, go for a…

  • A large lizard in its enclosure at the Auckland Zoo, New Zealand.

    Auckland Zoo

    8.12 MILES

    At this modern, spacious zoo, the big foreigners tend to steal the attention from the timid natives, but if you can wrestle the kids away from the tigers…

  • Historic cannon on North Head Reserve overlooking Auckland.

    North Head

    3.09 MILES

    North Head was a Māori pā and is still a fortress of sorts, with the navy maintaining a presence. It's riddled with tunnels, started at the end of the…

View more attractions

Nearby Auckland attractions

1. Bastion Point

2.11 MILES

Politics, harbour views and lush lawns combine on this pretty headland with a chequered history. An elaborate clifftop garden mausoleum honours Michael…

2. Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium

2.59 MILES

In this topsy-turvy aquarium sharks and stingrays swim over and around you in transparent tunnels that were once stormwater tanks. You can also enter the…

3. North Head

3.09 MILES

North Head was a Māori pā and is still a fortress of sorts, with the navy maintaining a presence. It's riddled with tunnels, started at the end of the…

4. Torpedo Bay Navy Museum

3.21 MILES

The navy has been in Devonport since the earliest days of the colony. Its history is on display at this well-presented and often moving museum, focusing…

5. Mt Victoria

3.8 MILES

Mt Victoria was a Māori pā and is still a fortress of sorts, with the navy maintaining a presence.

6. St Stephen’s Chapel

4.14 MILES

Tiny St Stephen's Chapel was built for the signing of the constitution of NZ's Anglican Church (1857).

7. Parnell Rose Garden

4.34 MILES

These formal gardens are blooming excellent from November to March. A stroll through Dove-Myer Robinson Park leads to peaceful Judges Bay and tiny St…

8. Holy Trinity Cathedral

4.58 MILES

Auckland's Anglican cathedral is a hodgepodge of architectural styles, especially compared to St Mary's Church next door, a wonderful wooden Gothic…