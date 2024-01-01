A great vantage point for gazing over Auckland Harbour and the Hauraki Gulf. Traditional Māori carvings honour important historical chiefs.
Achilles Point Lookout
Auckland
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.91 MILES
Maungakiekie was the largest and most spiritually significant Māori pā (fortified village) prior to British arrival. At the top of this volcanic cone (at…
6.01 MILES
From the top of Auckland’s highest volcanic cone (196m), the entire isthmus and both harbours are laid bare. The symmetrical crater (50m deep) is known as…
4.91 MILES
This imposing neoclassical temple (1929), capped with an impressive copper-and-glass dome (2007), dominates the Auckland Domain and is a prominent part of…
5.44 MILES
Auckland's premier art repository has a striking glass-and-wood atrium grafted onto its 1887 French chateau frame. It showcases the best of NZ art, along…
7.4 MILES
Housed in a gorgeous 1879 mansion with views to One Tree Hill and the Manukau Harbour, this arts centre is endowed with contemporary NZ art from an…
16.63 MILES
Settle in with a tapas platter and a glass of Man O' War's Valhalla chardonnay at Waiheke's only beachfront tasting room. If the weather is good, go for a…
8.12 MILES
At this modern, spacious zoo, the big foreigners tend to steal the attention from the timid natives, but if you can wrestle the kids away from the tigers…
3.09 MILES
North Head was a Māori pā and is still a fortress of sorts, with the navy maintaining a presence. It's riddled with tunnels, started at the end of the…
Nearby Auckland attractions
2.11 MILES
Politics, harbour views and lush lawns combine on this pretty headland with a chequered history. An elaborate clifftop garden mausoleum honours Michael…
2. Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium
2.59 MILES
In this topsy-turvy aquarium sharks and stingrays swim over and around you in transparent tunnels that were once stormwater tanks. You can also enter the…
3.09 MILES
North Head was a Māori pā and is still a fortress of sorts, with the navy maintaining a presence. It's riddled with tunnels, started at the end of the…
3.21 MILES
The navy has been in Devonport since the earliest days of the colony. Its history is on display at this well-presented and often moving museum, focusing…
3.8 MILES
Mt Victoria was a Māori pā and is still a fortress of sorts, with the navy maintaining a presence.
4.14 MILES
Tiny St Stephen's Chapel was built for the signing of the constitution of NZ's Anglican Church (1857).
4.34 MILES
These formal gardens are blooming excellent from November to March. A stroll through Dove-Myer Robinson Park leads to peaceful Judges Bay and tiny St…
4.58 MILES
Auckland's Anglican cathedral is a hodgepodge of architectural styles, especially compared to St Mary's Church next door, a wonderful wooden Gothic…