Half-Day Cultural or Botanical New Caledonia Tour from Nouméa

On this tour you have the choice of two options. The main tour option has a cultural theme with a stop at Tjibaou Cultural Center where you will be initiated to the Custom Gesture. The second tour option has a botanical theme with a stop at a vantage point over the Grand South. The Jurassic Park scenery will transport you back to the time of dinosaurs discovering some of the 3500 native plants growing in the red ground. Both tour options suggest you to stop at “Plum Spring” to taste New Caledonia’s very own mineral water directly from the source, as well as a visit to the Miracle Church, the oldest church in New Caledonia before returning to Noumea via some historical landmark buildings. On this tour you will enjoy several stops, most which have excellent views. Stops included on your tour include Sainte Marie bay, Côte Blanche and his famous Vernier Promenade, Tjibaou Cultural Center (cultural option only), Plum Spring, Jurassic Park view point (botanical option only), look out over Noumea, Faubourg-Blanchot: Maison Celières (guide to explain about old typical colonial style houses and the history of this neighborhood). At the end of your tour you will be taken back to your Noumea accommodation.