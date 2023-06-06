Île des Pins

Overview

Known as Kunié to the Melanesians, Île des Pins (Isle of Pines) is a tranquil paradise of turquoise bays, white-sand beaches and tropical vegetation 110km southeast of Noumea.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Statue of St Maurice

    Statue of St Maurice

    Île des Pins

    At Baie de St Maurice, this statue commemorates the arrival of the first missionaries on the island and is also a war memorial. There's a solemn line of…

  • Grotte de la Reine Hortense

    Grotte de la Reine Hortense

    Île des Pins

    This impressive cave tunnels into a limestone cliff at the end of a path through wild tropical gardens. Queen Hortense, wife of a local chief, is believed…

  • Convict Prison Ruins

    Convict Prison Ruins

    Île des Pins

    Just north of Baie de Kuto, beside the main road, are the crumbling, overgrown ruins of an old convict prison built in the late 19th century. Île des Pins…

  • Baie de St Joseph

    Baie de St Joseph

    Île des Pins

    Two kilometres east of Vao and also referred to as Baie des Pirogues, this is where the Pirogue Excursion leaves from daily. Locals build their…

  • Grotte de la Troisième

    Grotte de la Troisième

    Île des Pins

    About 8km north of Kuto, a signposted turn-off leads down a dirt road to the sunken Grotte de la Troisième. The cave is 100m down a path from the end of…

  • Catholic Church

    Catholic Church

    Île des Pins

    The attractive 19th-century Catholic church dominates Vao. It was established by the Marist priest Father Goujon, who managed to convert most of the…

