This is the heart of the city. The square slopes gently from east to west and at the top is a band rotunda, a famous landmark dating back to the late 1800s. Place des Cocotiers is the perfect spot to watch the world go by. Near the band rotunda there’s a popular pétanque pitch and a giant chessboard. Down the other end it’s like a lush botanical garden, with palms and large spreading trees. There's free wi-fi throughout the square.

Regular concerts and street markets are held in Place des Cocotiers. Held twice a month, the popular Jeudis du Centre Ville street market has a different theme each time.