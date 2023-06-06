Loyalty Islands

People swimming in a lagoon on Mare Island in New Caledonia.

©Nenad Basic/Shutterstock

Overview

Maré, Lifou and Ouvéa. Fairy-tale names for fairy-tale islands. In a line 100km off the east coast of Grande Terre, they’re all sparsely populated with secluded beaches, hidden caves and deep holes. They all have large tracts of impenetrable bush, but their roads are so good that driving around is a dream.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pont de Mouli

    Pont de Mouli

    Loyalty Islands

    It may seem unusual to recommend a road bridge as a top sightseeing spot, but at Pont de Mouli, Ouvéa’s tip, Mouli island, is cut off by a wide channel…

  • Le Saut du Guerrier

    Le Saut du Guerrier

    Loyalty Islands

    Seven kilometres east of La Roche by sealed road is this gap in the cliffs, 5m wide and 30m above the pounding surf. Legend tells of a warrior who escaped…

  • Ouvéa Memorial

    Ouvéa Memorial

    Loyalty Islands

    The large memorial in Wadrilla is a tribute to 19 Kanaks who died in 1988, when French military personnel stormed a cave to free French gendarmes being…

  • Fayaoué Beach

    Fayaoué Beach

    Loyalty Islands

    The highlight of Ouvéa is its magnificent beach and lagoon. While the east coast of the island is mainly rough cliffs pounded by the Pacific Ocean, the…

  • Chapelle Notre Dame de Lourdes

    Chapelle Notre Dame de Lourdes

    Loyalty Islands

    At the large white cross at Easo, stay on the coast road to a parking area below the small Chapelle Notre Dame de Lourdes. Steps lead up the hill to the…

  • Aquarium Naturelle

    Aquarium Naturelle

    Loyalty Islands

    About 3km south of Tadine is a large Aquarium Naturelle, a rockpool sunk in the cliffs and linked to the sea. Watch for Napoleon fish, perroquettes,…

  • Yedjele Beach

    Yedjele Beach

    Loyalty Islands

    The southwest coast has several gorgeous beaches where you can swim or snorkel during the day and watch the glorious sunsets in the evening, but best of…

  • Luengoni Beach

    Luengoni Beach

    Loyalty Islands

    A stretch of fine white sand bordering a stunning lagoon. Locals boast that it is New Caledonia’s most beautiful beach. The sheltered bay is a renowned…

