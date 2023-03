It may seem unusual to recommend a road bridge as a top sightseeing spot, but at Pont de Mouli, Ouvéa’s tip, Mouli island, is cut off by a wide channel that flows out of Baie de Lékiny into the lagoon. From the bridge, the display of dazzling white sand and shades of turquoise is occasionally broken by outlines of sharks, rays, turtles and fish swimming beneath you (unless it’s the weekend, when all you’ll see are kids jumping off).