Welcome to Thimi

Thimi, known historically as Madhyapur, was once the fourth-largest town in the Kathmandu Valley. Today it’s a sleepy backwater, but its winding, brick-paved streets are lined with medieval temples. The town takes its modern name from the Newari phrase for ‘capable people’, which is fitting as the town is a major centre for the production of pottery and papier-mâché masks. You’ll pass a string of mask shops on the road that cuts across the north end of town towards Bhaktapur.