The park is split into two distinct zones by the roads running north from Kathmandu. The bulk of the park lies immediately north of Buddhanilkantha, on the trekking route to Helambu, but there's a second forested zone, the erstwhile Rani Ban, uphill from Balaju on the road towards Trisuli Bazaar, encircling 2095m Nagarjun Hill.
Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park is the ninth National Park in Nepal and was established in 2002. It is located in the country's mid-hills in the northern side of the Kathmandu Valley which is named after Shivapuri Peak of 2,732 m (8,963 ft) altitude. Shivapuri National Park is closest National Park from the capital city. This Tour also offer s the magnificent mountain views and glimpses of wild animals. You will have opportunity to see the eight species of stork, egret, wood pecker, and Black-headed shrike, six species of pheasant, 17 species of cuckoo, and 3 species of crow. The best time for bird watching Trip is March and December.