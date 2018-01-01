Welcome to Nagarkot
Other than views, the town offers very little, so if you want to get out of your hotel you'll need to head to another resort, or into the outdoors. Note that if you have just arrived at Tribhuvan Airport, it's possible to come directly to Nagarkot and chill out in nature if you wish to avoid the city. Bring warm clothing after mid-October.
Nagarkot Sunrise View and Day Hiking from Kathmandu
The day begins when it is still dark (about 4am – 5am depends on season) as a private vehicle leaves the hotel in Kathmandu and makes its way toward Nagarkot Hill about 42Km drive to watch one of the finest sunrises over the mighty Himalayas. On a clear day, you can see the ranges of Gosainkunda, Ganesh Himal, Mt. Manaslu and the Annapurna Mountains. The sun's rays first begin to light up the sky, turning the snowcapped peaks from grey to pink before the rising sun turns the snow a most brilliant white. The scene is absolutely breathtaking. Enjoy then a hearty breakfast about 7am at one of the many fine restaurants at Nagarkot (breakfast not included in price of tour). About 8am the guide will lead you after breakfast on the trail toward Changu Narayan. This trail passes through Brahmin and Tamang villages. Watch the people as they farm the terraced farms that hang on the sides of the hill overlooking the Kathmandu Valley. On clear days, there are great views of the Himalayas along this trail. The trek is about 3 to 4 hours to the smallest and least visited of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Changu Narayan. Here discover a wonderful little Newari village where they still do wood and stone carvings like they have done over the centuries. Changu Narayan, because of its location receives the least amount of visitors of the World Heritage Sites, yet is a real gem. The oldest temple in the valley is atop the hill in the village. There is an opportunity to experience Newari food for lunch in Changu Narayan (not included in price of tour). The people of the village are very friendly and accommodating, demonstrating true Newari hospitality. The return trip to Kathmandu about 1pm is by private vehicle that goes straight back to the hotel. The day trip concludes here and enjoys your hiking trip with us!
Full Day Nagarkot and Changunarayan Hiking Tour from Kathmandu
Your guide will pick you early in the morning (10am) from your hotel (city Center). You will arrive after one hour drive to Nagarkot and enjoy the Himalayan view of Langtang, Shishapangma, Dorje Lakpa, Gauri Shakhar and Mount Everest in a clear weather. Hike to Changunarayan (approx 4hr), on the way enjoy the localities, Nepalese culture, Kathmandu view and Himalayan view in the back drop. Your car will be waiting in Changunarayan.You will experience some of Nepalese culture, old style houses, local life style and localities along the trail. The view of Kathmandu is interesting. Changunarayan temple (UNESCO world heritage site) is one of the master pieces of Nepalese architecture. Nagarkot, located 20 miles east of Kathmandu, is a very popular tourist destination due to the amazing views of the Himalayan mountains. The top of Nagarkot commands amazing views in all directions. Encompassing more that 200 miles of snow capped peaks, from Annapurna in the west to Everest and beyond in the east, sunrises and sunsets create a spectacular light show on the mountains.
Nagarkot and Changu Narayan Hiking Tour from Kathmandu
This hiking trip starts around 7am as your private vehicle leaves Kathmandu and drives to Nagarkot Hill to watch one of the finest dawns over the strong Himalayas. On a crisp morning, you can see the scopes of Gosainkunda, Ganesh Himal, Mt. Manaslu and the Annapurna Mountains. The sun's beams first start to illuminate the sky, turning the snowcapped tops from dark to pink before the rising sun turns the snow a most splendid white. The scene is totally amazing. After, appreciate a healthy lunch around 11am at one of the fine eateries at Nagarkot (included in cost of this trip). Around 12pm, your guide will lead you on the trail toward Changu Narayan. This trail goes through Brahmin and Tamang towns. Watch the general population as they homestead the terraced ranches that hold tight the sides of the slope sitting above the Kathmandu Valley. On sunny mornings, there are incredible perspectives of the Himalayas along this trail. The hike is around 3 to 4 hours to get to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Changu Narayan. Here, find a magnificent little Newari town where they make wood and stone carvings throughout hundreds of years. The most established sanctuary in the valley is on the slope in the town. The general population of the town is well disposed and obliging, showing genuine Newari neighborliness. Drive back to Kathmandu around 5pm by private vehicle to get dropped off at your hotel.
Private Half-Day Bhaktapur Sightseeing with Nagarkot Sunset Tour from Kathmandu
1:30pm: The tour guide will assist you at your hotel to start a journey to Bhaktapur.2pm: Reach Bhaktapur and start sightseeing:The Palace of Fifty-Five Windows: The Palace of Fifty-five Windows is the main architectural structure dominating the entire Durbar Square. It was built in 15th century during the reign of King Yaksha Malla and was remodeled by King Bhupatindra Malla in the 17th century.There is a balcony of fifty-five windows with a sculptural design, and it is considered to be a unique masterpiece of woodcarving.Golden Gate: This is the main entrance to the main courtyard to the Palace of Fifty-Five Windows. The Golden Gate is said to be the most beautiful and richly molded specimen of its kind in the entire world.The door is surmounted by a figure of the Hindu goddess Kali and Garuda and attended by two heavenly nymphs.The gate was erected by King Ranjit Malla. It is an eternal beauty in itself.Batsala Temple: This temple dedicated to a mother goddess is full of intricate works on stone.This temple is known for its dog-barking bell. This bell is believed to produce a death knell when it is rung up. It was hung by King Ranjit Malla in 1737 AD. It was rung every morning when goddess Taleju was worshiped.Statue of Bhupatindra Malla: The Statue of King Bhupatindra Malla in the act of worship can be seen on a column facing the palace. Of the square's many statues this is considered to be the most magnificent.Lion's Gate: This gate has two beautiful stone statues of Hindu deities installed on its either side. It is said that the hands of the artisans who produced this were cut off immediately after they gave a finishing touch to the statues so that they could never be replicated. Mini Pashupati Temple: Some people call it a royal dream temple. Folklore says once a Bhadgaon King who was a great devotee to Lord Pashupati had a dream in which Lord told the king to build a temple for Pashupati to be built right in front of this palace.Nyatapola Temple: In Newari language, nyatapola means five stories—the symbolic of five basic elements. This is the most famous pagoda of Nepal ever built with such architectural perfection and artistic beauty. This temple is dedicated to Sidhilaxmi, the tantric goddess of supreme power and success.Bhairava Nath Temple: The Bhairava Nath temple is dedicated to the god of terror and death.4pm: Reach Nagarkot. Nagarkot has a reputation as the top spot for enjoying Himalayan views and sunrise and sunset from the comfort of your hotel balcony.The ranges include Annapurna, Manaslu, Ganesh himal,Langtang, Jugal, Rolwaling, Mahalangur (the Everest range) and Numbur with the views of the Kathmandu valley and Shivapuri National Park. In Nagarkot you can enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime sunset.A visit to Nagarkot between October and March will nearly always be rewarded with a view, but be warned the mountains are notorious for disappearing behind cloudy skies on any given day6:30pm: Head back to your hotel.
8-Night Luxury Tour of Nepal from Kathmandu
Day 1: Arrival in Kathmandu airport, pick up from airport and check in hotel Kantipur Temple House (Second Heritage Hotel in Nepal), overnight stayDay 2:(B): After breakfast, guided sightseeing in Kathmandu valley including Swoyambhunath Stupa(Monkey temple), Patan Durbar Square and Pashupatinath Hindu temple, overnight stay at hotelDay 3:(B) Early drive to Nagarkot for sunrise and panoramic views of nested capped Himalayas. Breakfast, then drive back to Bhaktapur for sightseeing, drive back to Kathmandu, walking around Thamel and visiting Garden of Dreams, overnight stay at hotelDay 4:(BLD): Drive to Chitwan with private vehicle with Acon, 2 night 3 days jungle activities with all meals in Jungle Safari Resort in ChitwanDay 5: (BLD): All day in Chitwan with jungle tours and moreDay 6: (B): After breakfast, drive to chitwan with private vehicle, then check in Hotel Mount Kailash in Pokhara, overnight stayDay 7: (B): Early drive to Sarangkot for sunrise and Himalayas views, then back to hotel, breakfast and day sightseeing in Pokhara with private vehicle, overnight stay at same hotelDay 8: (B D): After breakfast, drive back to Kathmandu by same vehicle; drop in same hotel in Kathmandu, at evening farewell dinner with cultural show, overnight stay.Day 9: (B): After breakfast, airport drop for onward journey
Private Full-Day Tour With Nagarkot Sunrise and Bhaktapur
Early morning at around 5:15am, your tour begins with pickup from your accommodations in Kathmandu. Head to your first stop to see breathtaking views and the sunrise above of the Himalayas from Nagarkot. You will be surprised to see just how much the local villages along the trail is unchanged. You will see the traditional countryside lifestyle of locals even though they are so close to the city. Nagarkot is at 2195m and it is a scenic hilltop about 32 km from Kathmandu, which is very popular as a mountain viewpoint. From Nagarkot, you can see the vista of the Himalayas ranging from the Dhaulagiri in the west to Kanchenjunga in the east. Also, you might possibly see Mt. Everest but only as a dot on the horizon. With binoculars however, you can see it much better. Watch the stunning sunrise in the early morning, which can serve as a lifetime memory for you.After enjoying the sunrise, you will have your breakfast and about 9:30am, then head to Bhaktapur for sightseeing. Bhaktapur is a famous and old city around a Nepal, listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for its richness in cultures, temples, arts and crafts.During your Bhaktapur sightseeing, you will see Golden Gate, Nyatapole Temple, National Art Gallery, Dattatreya Temple, Potter’s Square, the palace of 55 windows, Bhaktapur Durbar Square and many other famous attractions.After visiting Bhaktapur, stop at a nice local restaurant to take break (food at own cost). You will drive for another 30 minutes before getting dropped back off to your hotel at around 2pm.