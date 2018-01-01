Private Half-Day Bhaktapur Sightseeing with Nagarkot Sunset Tour from Kathmandu

1:30pm: The tour guide will assist you at your hotel to start a journey to Bhaktapur.2pm: Reach Bhaktapur and start sightseeing:The Palace of Fifty-Five Windows: The Palace of Fifty-five Windows is the main architectural structure dominating the entire Durbar Square. It was built in 15th century during the reign of King Yaksha Malla and was remodeled by King Bhupatindra Malla in the 17th century.There is a balcony of fifty-five windows with a sculptural design, and it is considered to be a unique masterpiece of woodcarving.Golden Gate: This is the main entrance to the main courtyard to the Palace of Fifty-Five Windows. The Golden Gate is said to be the most beautiful and richly molded specimen of its kind in the entire world.The door is surmounted by a figure of the Hindu goddess Kali and Garuda and attended by two heavenly nymphs.The gate was erected by King Ranjit Malla. It is an eternal beauty in itself.Batsala Temple: This temple dedicated to a mother goddess is full of intricate works on stone.This temple is known for its dog-barking bell. This bell is believed to produce a death knell when it is rung up. It was hung by King Ranjit Malla in 1737 AD. It was rung every morning when goddess Taleju was worshiped.Statue of Bhupatindra Malla: The Statue of King Bhupatindra Malla in the act of worship can be seen on a column facing the palace. Of the square's many statues this is considered to be the most magnificent.Lion's Gate: This gate has two beautiful stone statues of Hindu deities installed on its either side. It is said that the hands of the artisans who produced this were cut off immediately after they gave a finishing touch to the statues so that they could never be replicated. Mini Pashupati Temple: Some people call it a royal dream temple. Folklore says once a Bhadgaon King who was a great devotee to Lord Pashupati had a dream in which Lord told the king to build a temple for Pashupati to be built right in front of this palace.Nyatapola Temple: In Newari language, nyatapola means five stories—the symbolic of five basic elements. This is the most famous pagoda of Nepal ever built with such architectural perfection and artistic beauty. This temple is dedicated to Sidhilaxmi, the tantric goddess of supreme power and success.Bhairava Nath Temple: The Bhairava Nath temple is dedicated to the god of terror and death.4pm: Reach Nagarkot. Nagarkot has a reputation as the top spot for enjoying Himalayan views and sunrise and sunset from the comfort of your hotel balcony.The ranges include Annapurna, Manaslu, Ganesh himal,Langtang, Jugal, Rolwaling, Mahalangur (the Everest range) and Numbur with the views of the Kathmandu valley and Shivapuri National Park. In Nagarkot you can enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime sunset.A visit to Nagarkot between October and March will nearly always be rewarded with a view, but be warned the mountains are notorious for disappearing behind cloudy skies on any given day6:30pm: Head back to your hotel.