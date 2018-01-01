Welcome to Kodari
Because of the complex rules for visiting Tibet, the crossing at Kodari was mostly used by freight trucks and overland jeep tours, and it is unclear whether the border will fully reopen in future. There's little reason to visit if the border remains closed.
Top experiences in Kodari
Kodari activities
3 Nights 4 Days Kathmandu Chisapani Nagarkot Dhulikhel Trekking in Nepal
Trekking itinerary:Day 01: Kathamndu-Sundarijal-Chisapani[LD]Kathmandu by Private Vehicle to Sundarijal, drive approximately 1 hours and trek to chisapani (2135 m)walk approximately 4-5 hours Day 02:Chisapani-Nagarkot[BLD] Chisapani to Nagarkot (2155 m)walk approximately 6-7 hours Nagarkot is located 32 km east of Kathmandu, Nepal in Bhaktapur. At the time of the 1991 Nepal census it had a population of 3,504 and had 655 houses in it. At an elevation of 2,195 meters, it is renowned for its sunrise view of the Himalaya including Mount Everest as well as other snow-capped peaks of the Himalayan range of eastern Nepal. Nagarkot also offers a panoramic view of the Kathmandu Valley.Nagarkot is an international tourist destination with spectacular views of the whole Langtang range, sunrise on the mountains and sunset views.Located approximately 7000 ft (2000 m) above sea level and 32 km from Kathmandu International Airport, Nagarkot is a world famous hills station commanding breathtaking views of the majestic Himalayas, rolling hills, deep valleys, lush pine forests in a quaint rural atmosphere. Situated in a strategic location, Nagarkot was an ancient fort of the Kathmandu valley to monitor external activities of other kingdoms. Later, it became a summer retreat places for the royals before becoming popular as an international hill stationDay 03: Nagarkot-Dhulikhel [BLD]Nagarkot to Dhulikhel (2010 m)walk approximately 5-6 hours Dhulikhel is the administrative centre of Kavrepalanchok District, Nepal. At the time of the 2011 Nepal census it had a population of 14,283 people in 3,279 households. Dhulikhel lies along the B.P. Highway and Arniko Highway. Arniko Highway connects Kathmandu, Nepal's capital city with Tibet's border town of Kodari. Dhulikhel is located at the Eastern rim of Kathmandu Valley, south of the Himalayas at 1550m above sea level and is situated 30 km southeast of Kathmandu and 74 km southwest of Kodari. The people in the village are Newars, Brahmin, Chhettri, Tamang and Dalit. Drinking water in Dhulikhel is some of the best water in Nepal. It was made with the Help of the German NGO, German Technical Cooperation.Day 04: Dhulikhel-Kathmandu/1 hr/ [B]After breakfast drive to Kathmandu by private car.
Private Sunrise or Sunset Tour of Dhulikhel with return transfers from Kathmandu
Pick-up from your hotel in Kathmandu city, and head to the tour commencement location in Dhulikhel. Distance from Kathmandu city to Dhulikhel is approx 30 kms and driving time is approx one hour and fifteen minutes. Dhulikhel is situated 30 kilometres to the east of Kathmandu at the foothills of the Panchkhal valley and is an old Newari town. It is accessed via the Arniko Highway that connects Kathmandu with the Tibetan border town of Kodari and takes about one hour to drive from Kathmandu. The panorama view from Dhulikhel (5086 feet / 1550 meters) offers a majestic undisturbed views of the Himalayan ranges stretching from Mount Annapurna in the far west to Mount Karolung in the far east. More than twenty Himalayan peaks including Mt. Annapurna (8091 m), Mt. Ganesh Himal (7429 m), Mt. Langtang (7234 m), Mt. Phuribichyachu (6637 m), Mt. Gaurishanker (7134 m), Mt. Lhotse (2516 m) and many others can be seen in their full glory (on a clear day) from the different vantage points in Dhulikhel.The eco-himalayan atmosphere will surprise anyone an unforgettable experience in lifetime. Dhulikhel is an exotic place to magnify a dramatic and beautiful changing color of the mountain range from gray to silver and to gold with the rising of the sun. Both sunrise and sunset views are really breathtaking and sensational. To enjoy the best mountain views, one should get up at dawn and watch the changing light as the sun reaches the southern side of the mountains. Get a change to interact with village locals and get an insight into village life. Thereafter head for breakfast (sunrise tour) or evening snack and tea (sunset tour) to a nice restaurant with options of both local and continental dishes. Later transfer by vehicle back to your hotel in Kathmandu city. Please find below an approximate guide to timing for sunrise and sunset. Pick-up time from Kathmandu will accordingly be one hour and fifteen minutes before the time for sunrise or sunset. Sunrise: January (6:50 AM) to March (6:00 AM) April (5:50 AM) to June: (5:15 AM) July (5:15 AM) to September (5:50 AM) October (6:00 AM) to December (6:50 AM) Sunset: January (5:25 PM) to March (6:15 PM) April (6:25 PM) to June: (7:00 PM) July (7:00 PM) to September (6:00 PM) October (5:45 PM) to December (5:00 PM)