Private Sunrise or Sunset Tour of Dhulikhel with return transfers from Kathmandu

Pick-up from your hotel in Kathmandu city, and head to the tour commencement location in Dhulikhel. Distance from Kathmandu city to Dhulikhel is approx 30 kms and driving time is approx one hour and fifteen minutes. Dhulikhel is situated 30 kilometres to the east of Kathmandu at the foothills of the Panchkhal valley and is an old Newari town. It is accessed via the Arniko Highway that connects Kathmandu with the Tibetan border town of Kodari and takes about one hour to drive from Kathmandu. The panorama view from Dhulikhel (5086 feet / 1550 meters) offers a majestic undisturbed views of the Himalayan ranges stretching from Mount Annapurna in the far west to Mount Karolung in the far east. More than twenty Himalayan peaks including Mt. Annapurna (8091 m), Mt. Ganesh Himal (7429 m), Mt. Langtang (7234 m), Mt. Phuribichyachu (6637 m), Mt. Gaurishanker (7134 m), Mt. Lhotse (2516 m) and many others can be seen in their full glory (on a clear day) from the different vantage points in Dhulikhel.The eco-himalayan atmosphere will surprise anyone an unforgettable experience in lifetime. Dhulikhel is an exotic place to magnify a dramatic and beautiful changing color of the mountain range from gray to silver and to gold with the rising of the sun. Both sunrise and sunset views are really breathtaking and sensational. To enjoy the best mountain views, one should get up at dawn and watch the changing light as the sun reaches the southern side of the mountains. Get a change to interact with village locals and get an insight into village life. Thereafter head for breakfast (sunrise tour) or evening snack and tea (sunset tour) to a nice restaurant with options of both local and continental dishes. Later transfer by vehicle back to your hotel in Kathmandu city. Please find below an approximate guide to timing for sunrise and sunset. Pick-up time from Kathmandu will accordingly be one hour and fifteen minutes before the time for sunrise or sunset. Sunrise: January (6:50 AM) to March (6:00 AM) April (5:50 AM) to June: (5:15 AM) July (5:15 AM) to September (5:50 AM) October (6:00 AM) to December (6:50 AM) Sunset: January (5:25 PM) to March (6:15 PM) April (6:25 PM) to June: (7:00 PM) July (7:00 PM) to September (6:00 PM) October (5:45 PM) to December (5:00 PM)