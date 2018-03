Welcome to Chapagaon

Chapagaon saw widespread damage to its tall brick Newari houses in the 2015 earthquake, but its temples were still standing when the dust settled. Beside the main road, which cuts through the central square en route to Tika Bhairab, are a number of shrines, including temples to Bhairab, Krishna and Narayan, but the main attraction here is the Vajra Varahi Temple.