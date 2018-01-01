Private Day Hike from Nagarkot to Changu Narayan with Transfer from Kathmandu

Hiking Nagarkot Changu is an excellent walking day tour on the outskirts of the Kathmandu Valley. If you have just a day in Kathmandu then this is the best option to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. You will be amazed to see just how much the local villages along the trail remain unchanged and still exhibit their traditional countryside lifestyle, even though they are so close to the city. Nagarkot is one of the best sunset viewpoints lying on the northeastern rim of the Kathmandu valley. This beautiful hillock also offers a panoramic view of the Himalayas ranging from Dhaulagiri in the west and Mt Everest in the east, to Annapurna, Manasalu, Ganesh Himal and Lantang Lirung, Mt Shisa Pangma, Mt Gauri Shankar, and many more.This tour starts out with a drive to Nagarkot from your hotel. Drive through the green fields as the road climbs through terraced fields towards Nagarkot. The drive is scenic with green valley views on one side and the fabulous Himalayas on the other. Nagarkot is a hill station from where you can see a great panorama of mountains over 2100 meters tall. From here, one can see all the glistening snowy peaks. Then, start the hike as the trail gradually descends through the terraced fields to Tamang Village. Here, local wine making is pretty common throughout the year. Enjoy an authentic lunch accompanied by sightseeing over the Nagarkot hilltop.The first part of the hike is a largely fascinating cultural encounter, while the second part is more about nature as the trail follows the ridge, which is rich with deciduous forests. The Himalayas appear in the distance totally remote and undisturbed. The walking is easy with some gradual downhill descents, but fairly level paths. It will take about 4 hours to reach Changu Narayan, the oldest pagoda style Hindu temple of Lord Bishnu in Nepal. After visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site, enjoy an authentic lunch at the Changu Narayan hilltop. Then take drive back to Kathmandu to end our fascinating day hiking tour in Nepal.Itinerary:4:30am: Early in the morning, the tour guide assists you at your hotel and you start the drive to a beautiful country side hill named Nagarkot to get an early view of the sunrise over the snow capped mountains. It will take about a 45-minute drive via car.8:00am: Have a breakfast of pre-packed food or eat at a selected restaurant. Then, enjoy some sightseeing on the Nagarkot hilltop and begin the long hike to the ancient Changu Narayan Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. On the way, one can enjoy the beautiful Nepalese landscape and observe the typical local lifestyle of the ethnic groups like the Tamangs and the Newars.2:00 pm: Lunch in the Changu Narayan area and then some sightseeing of the historical area with the natural beauty of the surroundings.4:30 pm: Your vehicle will assist you at Changu Narayan and transfer back to your hotel.