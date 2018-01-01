Welcome to Changu Narayan Temple
Private Day Hike from Nagarkot to Changu Narayan with Transfer from Kathmandu
Hiking Nagarkot Changu is an excellent walking day tour on the outskirts of the Kathmandu Valley. If you have just a day in Kathmandu then this is the best option to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. You will be amazed to see just how much the local villages along the trail remain unchanged and still exhibit their traditional countryside lifestyle, even though they are so close to the city. Nagarkot is one of the best sunset viewpoints lying on the northeastern rim of the Kathmandu valley. This beautiful hillock also offers a panoramic view of the Himalayas ranging from Dhaulagiri in the west and Mt Everest in the east, to Annapurna, Manasalu, Ganesh Himal and Lantang Lirung, Mt Shisa Pangma, Mt Gauri Shankar, and many more.This tour starts out with a drive to Nagarkot from your hotel. Drive through the green fields as the road climbs through terraced fields towards Nagarkot. The drive is scenic with green valley views on one side and the fabulous Himalayas on the other. Nagarkot is a hill station from where you can see a great panorama of mountains over 2100 meters tall. From here, one can see all the glistening snowy peaks. Then, start the hike as the trail gradually descends through the terraced fields to Tamang Village. Here, local wine making is pretty common throughout the year. Enjoy an authentic lunch accompanied by sightseeing over the Nagarkot hilltop.The first part of the hike is a largely fascinating cultural encounter, while the second part is more about nature as the trail follows the ridge, which is rich with deciduous forests. The Himalayas appear in the distance totally remote and undisturbed. The walking is easy with some gradual downhill descents, but fairly level paths. It will take about 4 hours to reach Changu Narayan, the oldest pagoda style Hindu temple of Lord Bishnu in Nepal. After visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site, enjoy an authentic lunch at the Changu Narayan hilltop. Then take drive back to Kathmandu to end our fascinating day hiking tour in Nepal.Itinerary:4:30am: Early in the morning, the tour guide assists you at your hotel and you start the drive to a beautiful country side hill named Nagarkot to get an early view of the sunrise over the snow capped mountains. It will take about a 45-minute drive via car.8:00am: Have a breakfast of pre-packed food or eat at a selected restaurant. Then, enjoy some sightseeing on the Nagarkot hilltop and begin the long hike to the ancient Changu Narayan Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. On the way, one can enjoy the beautiful Nepalese landscape and observe the typical local lifestyle of the ethnic groups like the Tamangs and the Newars.2:00 pm: Lunch in the Changu Narayan area and then some sightseeing of the historical area with the natural beauty of the surroundings.4:30 pm: Your vehicle will assist you at Changu Narayan and transfer back to your hotel.
Himalayan Glacier offers its clients two route choices for hiking: 1. Hiking from Nagarkot to Changu Narayan Temple (3-4 hours) We take a one-hour drive early in the morning to Nagarkot located 32 km east of Kathmandu Valley at an altitude of 2100m. Locals believe it to be one of the best places to watch the morning sun as it caresses Mt. Everest and the ever-soaring Himalayas. We then enjoy an authentic breakfast in the hills of Nagarkot, descend further and pass through beautiful villages with locally-built stone houses painted with ochre. After walking for 3-4 hours, we reach the Changu Narayan Temple, a UNESCO world heritage site, where we are greeted by idols over 1000-years-old. We then end our journey by driving back to Kathmandu. 2. Hiking in Shivapuri Hills (4-5 hours) We take breakfast and drive to the Shivapuri Hill located 9 km north of Kathmandu. Situated at an altitude of 2563m, it is the second-highest hill around the valley. The 2-3 hours hike begins with a visit to the Narayanthan Temple where you will be greeted by a big statue of Lord Vishnu resting atop a bed of serpents. We also pass through Shivapuri Conservation area and visit the Nagi Gumba, a Buddhist monastery for nuns, and upon reaching the top of the hill we get to witness the picturesque view of snow-capped Himalayas surrounding the valley. Next, we hike downhill for about 2 hours and reach the Kopan Monastery, a Tibetan-styled monastery established in 1975. We then end our journey by driving back to Kathmandu. 3. Other Hiking choices Apart from the hiking options recommended above, we are also happy to provide you with other choices mentioned below: Hiking in Nagarjuna Hills Hiking from Nagarkot to Dhulikhel Departure time: Daily at 8:00amDeparture place: Every day from Himalayan Glacier Trekking Pvt Ltd. ( Thamel, Kathmandu, Nepal)
At 7:30am, our guide will meet you at your hotel lobby and we head to Nagarkot in a private car. The drive takes about 1 hour. Nagarkot is a hill station situated at 2100m above sea level, 32 km east of Kathmandu in the Bhaktapur district. At the Nagarkot view point, we will enjoy panoramic views of the Himalayan ranges such as Annapurna, Manaslu, Ganesh himal, Langtang, Rolwaling and Everest (from far distance) as well as views of the Kathmandu valley and Shivapuri National Park.After admiring the splendid view, we start hiking down gradually to Changu Narayan. The hike takes about 4 hours. We will pass through terraced fields and local villages (Tamang and Newar ethnic groups) as well as green forests until we reach one of the oldest temples in Nepal - the Changu Narayan Temple. It was built in the 4th century during the Lichhavi King Mandev period. It was subsequently destroyed by fire and rebuilt in 1702. We will have lunch in a local restaurant here before returning to your hotel in Kathmandu by private car. The drive takes about 1 hour.
Our professional trekking guide will pick up you from your hotel lobby. Then, We drive about an hour to Nagarkot located 32 km east of Kathmandu Valley (2100m). One of the best place to see perfect view of Mt. Everest (8848 Meters) and the more panoramic view of Himalayas. We then, start our hike descend further and pass through beautiful villages with locally-built stone houses, painted, amazing landscapes, interact with the locals. After walking for 3-4 hours, we reach the Changu Narayan Temple, a UNESCO world heritage site. We will visit the temple and it's architecture - our guide will explain for the same. Then we will drive you back to Kathmandu and drop to you hotel.
Drive you to the Changu Narayan Temple, where you will spend about half an hour for observing the temple of Kathmandu valley. The Changu Narayan Temple, the oldest temple in Kathmandu valley, came into existence in the early 4th century. The temple is decorated wit some of the best rarest kinds of stone, wood, and metal, crafted in the valley. It stands as the epicenter of culture, religion, history and faith of the entire Kathmandu valley. Three and half hours of trekking from the Changu Narayan Temple brings you up to the scenic Nagarkot (2,200m/7,200ft). It's a unique and relatively adventurous trek. It is considered to be the most scenic spot and is well-known for its spectacular sunrise and sunset view. From this site, many of the Himalayan peaks including Annapurna in the west, Kanchenjunga in the east can be observed. If we are fortunate enough to have clear weather, even Mt. Everest can be seen. It also offers an excellent view of Mt. Manaslu, Ganesh Himal, Langtang as well as Indrawati river valley in the east. As described by its visitors this is the place whose beauty endures year round.
There are about 2000 temples and shrines in Kathmandu. The most interesting things to see in Kathmandu are clustered around the old towns between the old marketplace and the shopping centre along the New Road. The main places to visit in Kathmandu are Durbar Square, Swayambhunath Stupa, Kumari Temple. Besides visiting the above places, the tourists can also have one day excursion to various places nearby Kathmandu. Some of these places are Bodhnath, Pashupatinath Temple, Budhanikantha Temple and Dakshinkali Temple, Daman, Changu Narayan Temple, Nagarkot and Dhulikhel etc. ost Includes: All ground transportation by private car Tour Guide Cost Excludes: All meals Alcoholic/luxury drinks and Private expenses Hotel Accommodation Entrance fee for sightseeing places