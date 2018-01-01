Full Day Private Sightseeing Kathmandu tour with visit to Swayambhunath Stupa and Budhanilkantha

Kathmandu is the capital of Nepal. Nepal is home to around 10 UNESCO World Heritage sites, bursting with myriad of natural and cultural wonders. It is a colorful medley of Pagoda-topped Temples, fancy Religious monuments, Newari architecture, lively streets and lofty mountains. This tour will includes popular tourist spots that will leave you awed. So let’s get started. In the morning, you will be picked up from the hotel and taken for a sightseeing tour of Kathmandu city. Kathmandu is a city with three Durbar squares, which are declared as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. One of them is Kathmandu Durbar Square. This palace is the most spectacular legacy of Kathmandu’s traditional architecture with stunning architecture inspired from Newari style of architecture. It is designed in the shape of a multi-tiered Pagoda that consists of many old palaces, ancient temples and pavilions, which offer a mystical feeling. It’s major attraction is the “Kumari Chowk”, home to the living goddess ‘Raj Kumari’ - human reincarnation of Holy Deity Durga. Earlier, the Kathmandu Durbar Square was the place where Kings were crowned and legitimized to rule the city. Your tour will now proceed with a visit to the Swayambhunath Stupa, an important holy site of Buddhists in Nepal. It is believed that this Stupa evolved when the Kathmandu valley was born out of a lake 2,000 years ago. This Stupa is enveloped by vibrant prayer flags, a pair of big eyes on all its sides depicting the “God's all-seeing” perspective. It also has the largest image of the Sakyamuni Buddha in Nepal placed on a pedestal. This majestic pilgrimage site is a symbol faith and harmony for the locals of Nepal, since centuries. Your tour ends with a visit to Budhanilkantha located in the northern part of Kathmandu. Budhanilkantha means “Buddha lying in water. This place truly resembles to its name as it has a mesmerizing idol of Lord Buddha sleeping on a water bed. It also has a colossal statue of Lord Vishnu (god responsible for the maintenance of the world) lying on a bed of coiled Nagas (snakes) that is said to be built from a single granite stone. This temple is an untouched beauty as it is not visited by many tourists. However, it is an idyllic example to understand the Nepali culture and is a focal point for the local devotees. As your tour comes to an end here, you will be dropped-off at the hotel.