Welcome to Arniko Highway to Tibet

The Arniko Hwy is one of Nepal’s overland links with Tibet and China, but the road has a long history of being blocked by landslides, particularly during the monsoon months (May to August). A major landslide in 2014 created a lake that blocked the highway north of the town of Khadu Chaur for over a month, and repairs were still under way when the 2015 earthquakes brought more devastation.

Read More