Welcome to Arniko Highway to Tibet
The Arniko Hwy is one of Nepal’s overland links with Tibet and China, but the road has a long history of being blocked by landslides, particularly during the monsoon months (May to August). A major landslide in 2014 created a lake that blocked the highway north of the town of Khadu Chaur for over a month, and repairs were still under way when the 2015 earthquakes brought more devastation.
At the time of research, it was possible to travel as far as the village of Larcha, where an earthquake-damaged bridge over the Bhote Kosi succumbed to a landslide in 2017. The border was subsequently closed and many places along the route are now only accessible by 4WD or walking part of the way. This is a popular road ride for mountain bikers, though bus and truck traffic is heavy – even with the border closed – because of hydro-power construction and sand mining.