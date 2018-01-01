Welcome to Western Myanmar
Those travellers who make it to Rakhine State tend to confine themselves to the pristine sand and turquoise waters of Myanmar's premier beach destination: Ngapali Beach on the Bay of Bengal. Far fewer venture further north to the old Rakhine capital of Mrauk U, an amazing archaeological site studded with hundreds of temples, and the current capital, scrappy Sittwe.
But if you really want to get off the grid, then head to largely unknown and undeveloped Chin State, where breathtaking mountains, forests and traditional villages await. The south of Chin is already seeing a tentative increase in visitors, drawn by treks to and around Mt Victoria. But the perhaps more stunning hills in the north of the state – close to Myanmar's border with India – still see only a handful of foreigners a year.
3-Hour Jungle Trekking in Ngapali
Your guide will pick you up from your hotel for a morning departure to the starting point of your trek near the Bay View Hotel and Ngapali Dam. Please wear comfortable hiking or walking shoes and bring bottled water, as you will follow the trails to the top of the mountain. The uphill climb will take about 1 hour.Pass by rice fields, Ngapali Dam, and small villages. Soak up the cool, fresh air and discover native wildlife with your guide. You may spot some rare species of birds and insects along the hiking paths and capture photos of your natural surroundings.Upon reaching the summit, you're rewarded with unobstructed views over Ngapali Bay. After a break with photo ops, begin your descent to the starting point where your driver will transfer you back to your hotel.
Half-Day Rafting Class l in Ngapali
Our driver will collect you from your hotel in Ngapali around 7am and head to the starting point, Yoachei. Upon arrival, your instructor will provide a short safety briefing and how to handle the raft. A life jacket and safety helmet will be provided before we start rafting down to the Thandwe River.This floating trip will takes approximately 2.5 hours and we will take a short break at the half way. You will enjoy the local scenery of rural Myanmar with some snacks and drinks provided. It is a great photography opportunity while enjoy the different part of Myanmar in the countryside. We will continue floating through the peanut plantations, watermelon farms and various local vegetables farms. We will stop and disembark at the Thanwe River Bridge where the 4X4 truck will pick you up and depart to the local village. You will get the opportunity to interact with the locals and explore their daily lifestyle. After the tour, our driver will transfer you back to you hotel in Ngapali safely.
Half-Day Kayaking and Snorkeling Tour in Ngapali
Your driver will collect you from your hotel around 8am in Ngapali and depart to the starting point, Laguna Hotel. Your instructor will provide a safety briefing and kayaking equipment. You will start kayaking towards the island and paddling in the glossy morning waters.Next, you will stop at the 2 best snorkeling spots around Pearl Island. Snorkeling gears will be provided and you can snorkel in the crystal clear waters to explore the tropical colorful marine life and fish. After you have fun snorkeling and kayaking, you will proceed to the local restaurant at the island for delicious seafood fried rice and fresh coconut drinks.After lunch, you can opt for a swim in the tranquil waters or do more snorkeling from the beach or relax on the white sandy beach. Your guide will carry a dry bag or water proof bag for you to put your camera or belonging. Please remember to bring sunscreen, extra clothes and hat or camera to capture some beautiful photos.Yur driver will transfer your back to your hotel around 2pm after a wonderful experience.
Day Trip to Local Fishing Village from Ngapali Beach
Begin with pickup at your Ngapali Beach hotel at 8:30am, then travel to the jetty to meet a boat and guide for the day. Enjoy views of the waterfront on the 1-hour boat trip to Maung Shwe Lay, a small fishing community of roughly 2,500 people. Explore the small village on a guided walking tour: learn about daily life and culture, watch the fisherman stretching out fish to dry in the hot sun, and see them prepare the delicate nets they use for fishing. At mid-day, return to the boat for lunch, then take an hour of free time to swim and snorkel off Maung Shwe Lay’s pretty beach. Soak up the sun, spot bright corals and tropical fish offshore, or simply relax in the sand. You’ll have a chance to shower and change before boarding the boat for the return trip to Ngapali Beach, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
Sunset Cruise in Ngapali
Our English speaking tour guide will pick you up from your hotel around 3:30pm and head to Lone Thar Jetty. You will embark on our boat and depart to Pearl Island and enjoy a beautiful views of the Andaman Sea.Upon arrival at Pearl Island, you can go snorkeling, kayaking or swimming in the clear blue water. A snorkeling gear is provided. Later, you can relax or simply laze around in the shade of palm trees on the sandy white beach.Relax and enjoy some snacks on our boat while seeing the sun setting over the Indian Ocean. Our guide will transfer you back to your hotel after a wonderful evening cruise at amazing Ngapali.
Half-Day Mountain Biking in Ngapali
Our driver will collect you from your hotel in Ngapali at agreed time and head to the starting point. Your guide will provide a short briefing about the riding route, your bike and helmet before start riding on the road. We will ride into Ngapali Mountain Range with spectacular panoramic views of the Ngapali Beaches then crossing the rural Burma houses and rice paddy fields. Enjoy the fun uphills and downhills roads when we crossing the mountains and it will take approximately 1 hour from the beach. Then, we will take a short break at a local convenience store, you can get some cold drinks or snacks (we provide free bottled water only). After 30 minutes break, we continue our journey heading back to Thandwe (around 45 minutes). Then, we will ride back to your hotel in Ngapali (around 30 minutes). The total riding route is around 20 miles or 33km.