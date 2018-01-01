Remote, rugged and rewarding, Myanmar's westernmost states – Rakhine (also known as Arakan) and Chin – remain staunchly untouristed.

Those travellers who make it to Rakhine State tend to confine themselves to the pristine sand and turquoise waters of Myanmar's premier beach destination: Ngapali Beach on the Bay of Bengal. Far fewer venture further north to the old Rakhine capital of Mrauk U, an amazing archaeological site studded with hundreds of temples, and the current capital, scrappy Sittwe.

But if you really want to get off the grid, then head to largely unknown and undeveloped Chin State, where breathtaking mountains, forests and traditional villages await. The south of Chin is already seeing a tentative increase in visitors, drawn by treks to and around Mt Victoria. But the perhaps more stunning hills in the north of the state – close to Myanmar's border with India – still see only a handful of foreigners a year.

