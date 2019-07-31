Backed by thick jungle, this splendid white-sand beach curves around a natural bay that is fine for swimming. On weekdays, you are likely to have it to…
Tanintharyi Region
The deep south of Myanmar, known today as Tanintharyi Region (တနသၤာရီတိုင္း), is a beach bum’s dream. The coastline consists of long, sandy beaches fronting a vast archipelago of more than 800 largely uninhabited islands, most of which have seen very few visitors. Away from the beaches, the few significant towns here are all ports, which have centuries of history behind them as trading posts with both the East and West.
Trade brought foreigners to Tanintharyi as far back as 1545, when a Portuguese expeditionary chronicle refers to Tanancarim, somewhere along the northwest coast of the Thai–Malay Peninsula. That Portuguese rendering became Tenasserim in later European records, the name by which the region was known under British rule. These days, Tanintharyi's proximity to Thailand means that there is a constant movement of both goods and people across the border, with many locals going to Thailand as migrant workers.
- PParadise Beach
Backed by thick jungle, this splendid white-sand beach curves around a natural bay that is fine for swimming. On weekdays, you are likely to have it to…
- TTheindawgyi Paya
Myeik's most venerated Buddhist temple, Theindawgyi Paya sits on a ridge overlooking the city and harbour. A beautiful, Mon-style ordination hall of wood,…
- TThree Islets
Home to three notable diving sites: Shark Cave, an underwater canyon with sharks and rich coral; In Through the Out Door, an underwater passage with…
- LLampi Kyun (Sullivan's Island)
Home to Lampi Island Marine National Park, the only marine park in Myanmar, and thought to be one of the least-disturbed island habitats in Southeast Asia…
- NNga Khin Nyo Gyee Kyun
There's a superb horseshoe-shaped bay at the south of this island, which is where you'll find the Boulder Bay Eco Resort, and a couple of fine beaches.
- BBlack Rock
One of the Myeik Archipelago's premier diving sites. This rocky, remote outpost is home to clear water and rich sea life, including manta rays (typically…
- WWestern Rocky
An underwater cave that has been known to draw sharks makes this arguably the Myeik Archipelago's finest dive site.
- Maungmagan
Dawei's most accessible beach, Maungmagan is a wide, sandy strip spanning approximately 7 miles along a pretty bay. On weekdays, and outside holiday…
- Division Development Committee
This pale-green, colonial-era building could almost be a church. It's not open to the public, but you can take photos from the garden in front of it.
