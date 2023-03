Called Hampshire Falls in British times, Pwe Kauk is more small weirs and splash pools rather than a dramatic waterfall, but the forest glade setting is pretty. A series of little wooden bridges, souvenir stands and children’s play areas add to the attraction for local families.

It’s a two-minute drive down a steep, easily missed lane excursion off the Hsipaw road that starts directly north of Aung Htu Kan Tha Paya.