Moat & Fortress Walls

Viewable only from the outside, a 230ft-wide moat and well over 4 miles of crenellated 26ft-high walls form a vast square around the site of the former Mandalay fortress/citadel. Reconstructed in the original 1857 style, the walls are punctuated at regular intervals with gate towers topped by pyramidal creations of fancifully carved woodwork. While artful photography can make much of these scenes, the effect isn’t as impressive as you might expect, due to the length and regularity of the walls.

The walkway around the moat has been significantly improved in recent years (work on the northern stretch was still ongoing during our visit). It's now a popular place for a nighttime stroll, especially for families, young couples and people – men mostly – working out on the exercise equipment.