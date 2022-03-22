For an easy escape from the heat and hussle of Mandalay, do what the colonial Brits did and pop up to Pyin Oo Lwin. And as you've come this far, why not continue further across the rolling hills of the Shan Plateau to discover some of Southeast Asia’s most satisfying hill treks out of Hsipaw. But bring a decent fleece: while days are warm, it gets chilly after dark and can be downright cold at 5am when buses depart and markets are at their candlelit best.