Founded in 1915 and carved out by Turkish prisoners captured by the British during WWI, this lovingly maintained 435-acre botanical garden features more…
Northern Shan State
The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against all but essential travel to Northern Shan State, except Kyaukme town, Hsipaw town, and the train line from Mandalay to Kyaukme and Hsipaw. Check the latest before you travel.
For an easy escape from the heat and hussle of Mandalay, do what the colonial Brits did and pop up to Pyin Oo Lwin. And as you've come this far, why not continue further across the rolling hills of the Shan Plateau to discover some of Southeast Asia’s most satisfying hill treks out of Hsipaw. But bring a decent fleece: while days are warm, it gets chilly after dark and can be downright cold at 5am when buses depart and markets are at their candlelit best.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Shan State.
See
National Kandawgyi Gardens
Founded in 1915 and carved out by Turkish prisoners captured by the British during WWI, this lovingly maintained 435-acre botanical garden features more…
See
Gokteik Viaduct
A highlight of the long, slow Mandalay–Lashio train ride is the mighty Gokteik Viaduct. It spans the Gokteik Gorge, a densely forested ravine that cuts an…
See
Cinema Hall Market
As the epicentre of the gem trade in Myanmar, Mogok has many marketplaces for gems. The early-morning market is known as the Cinema Hall Market, as it is…
See
Myauk Myo
At the northern edge of town, Hsipaw’s oldest neighbourhood has a village-like atmosphere, two delightful old teak monasteries and a collection of ancient…
See
Aung Htu Kan Tha Paya
Finished in March 2000, this dazzling pagoda is by far the region's most impressive religious building. It enshrines an enormous 17-ton white-marble…
See
Anisakan Falls
Just north of Anisakan village the plateau disappears into an impressive, deeply wooded amphitheatre, its sides ribboned with several waterfalls. The most…
See
Candacraig Hotel
Dating from 1904 and formerly the British Club, this colonial pile comes complete with side turrets and is set in attractively manicured gardens…
See
Bawgyo Paya
Five miles west of Hsipaw, beside the Hsipaw–Kyaukme road, this pagoda is of great significance to Shan people and gets overloaded with pilgrims who…
See
Former Croxton Hotel
Imposing former hotel from the colonial era.
