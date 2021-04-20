Founded in 1915 and carved out by Turkish prisoners captured by the British during WWI, this lovingly maintained 435-acre botanical garden features more…
Northern Myanmar
Rugged and remote, northern Myanmar offers the prospect of travel through some of the least-visited areas of the country. While much of this vast region remains off limits, two main routes are accessible. One climbs rapidly from Mandalay to the British-era summer capital of Pyin Oo Lwin and then continues across the rolling Shan Plateau to Lashio. The crisp evenings are a great relief from the heat of the plains, while hikes take visitors into Palaung and Shan hill villages. Another option is taking a ride along the mighty Ayeyarwady (Irrawaddy) River, stopping off at Katha, the setting of George Orwell’s Burmese Days.
Far beyond Myitkyina lie the rarely seen, snow-capped peaks of Myanmar's Himalayas, where trekking and white-water rafting are taking off around Putao.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Myanmar.
See
National Kandawgyi Gardens
Founded in 1915 and carved out by Turkish prisoners captured by the British during WWI, this lovingly maintained 435-acre botanical garden features more…
See
Gokteik Viaduct
A highlight of the long, slow Mandalay–Lashio train ride is the mighty Gokteik Viaduct. It spans the Gokteik Gorge, a densely forested ravine that cuts an…
See
Shwe Myitsu Paya
The mystical Shwe Myitsu Paya, on an island off Nam Tay village, seems to float on the surface of the lake and is especially atmospheric at dawn when…
See
Cinema Hall Market
As the epicentre of the gem trade in Myanmar, Mogok has many marketplaces for gems. The early-morning market is known as the Cinema Hall Market, as it is…
See
Myauk Myo
At the northern edge of town, Hsipaw’s oldest neighbourhood has a village-like atmosphere, two delightful old teak monasteries and a collection of ancient…
See
Aung Htu Kan Tha Paya
Finished in March 2000, this dazzling pagoda is by far the region's most impressive religious building. It enshrines an enormous 17-ton white-marble…
See
Anisakan Falls
Just north of Anisakan village the plateau disappears into an impressive, deeply wooded amphitheatre, its sides ribboned with several waterfalls. The most…
See
Hanlin Archaeological Zone
The 32 excavation sites here date back to the Pyu era (4th to 9th centuries AD). The sites rise above Hanlin village and survey the plains for a…
See
Candacraig Hotel
Dating from 1904 and formerly the British Club, this colonial pile comes complete with side turrets and is set in attractively manicured gardens…