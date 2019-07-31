Directly north of Kyaikthanlan Paya and linked by a covered walkway, this is the largest temple complex in Mawlamyine and easily the most beautiful. It’s…
Mon State
Mon State (မြန္ျပည္နယ္) has a mix of everything that's wonderful and unique about Myanmar: golden temples, a palpable colonial past, charming villages, a mix of different ethnic groups and even some scenic coastline. Travelling in this region is generally easy and the people are friendly, while the distances between key destinations are short. Yet, despite the historic cities and the presence of some of Myanmar's most holy religious sites, relatively few visitors make it down here. That, though, is their loss and travellers who do come have all the more space to enjoy it all.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Mon State.
See
Mahamuni (Bahaman) Paya
Directly north of Kyaikthanlan Paya and linked by a covered walkway, this is the largest temple complex in Mawlamyine and easily the most beautiful. It’s…
See
Kyaikthanlan Paya
Rudyard Kipling’s visit to Myanmar spanned just three days, but it resulted in a poem, 'Mandalay', that turned Burma into an oriental fantasy. It began…
See
Mt Kyaiktiyo
The excursion to this incredible balancing-golden-boulder stupa is a must-do, especially during the peak pilgrimage season (November to March) and when…
See
Bilu Kyun
Bilu Kyun (Ogre Island) isn’t a hideaway for nasty monsters. Rather, it’s a beautiful island directly west of Mawlamyine. Roughly the size of Singapore,…
See
Nwa-la-bo Pagoda
A local pilgrimage site, Nwa-la-bo is still relatively unknown outside Mon State and few foreigners make it out here. This is surprising because the…
See
Win Sein Taw Ya
If you thought you’d seen some big old buddhas, just wait till you get a load of this one. Draped across a couple of green hillsides at Yadana Taung,…
See
Kyaikmaraw Paya
The small town of Kyaikmaraw (က်ိဳက္မေရာ), 15 miles southeast of Mawlamyine, is the site of Kyaikmaraw Paya, a temple of serene, white-faced buddhas built…
See
Kyaing Ywar
You approach this mixed Mon and Kayin village of wooden stilt houses perched over the Ye River along a road that winds through betel nut, rubber and…
See
Ko Yin Lay
Known to the locals as 'Banana Mountain', there's no hill to climb here. Instead, it's an ever-expanding Buddhist complex of shrines and an attractive…