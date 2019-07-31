Mon State (မြန္ျပည္နယ္) has a mix of everything that's wonderful and unique about Myanmar: golden temples, a palpable colonial past, charming villages, a mix of different ethnic groups and even some scenic coastline. Travelling in this region is generally easy and the people are friendly, while the distances between key destinations are short. Yet, despite the historic cities and the presence of some of Myanmar's most holy religious sites, relatively few visitors make it down here. That, though, is their loss and travellers who do come have all the more space to enjoy it all.