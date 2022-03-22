This football-stadium-sized cave is simply breathtaking, its entrance dominated by dozens of buddha statues, a couple of pagodas and some newer clay wall…
Hpa-an
Hpa-an (ဘားအံ), Kayin State's scruffy riverside capital, isn't going to inspire many postcards home. But the people are friendly, and the city is the logical base from which to explore the Buddhist caves, sacred mountains, and rivers and lakes of the stunning surrounding countryside.
Explore Hpa-an
- SSaddan Cave
This football-stadium-sized cave is simply breathtaking, its entrance dominated by dozens of buddha statues, a couple of pagodas and some newer clay wall…
- KKyauk Kalap
Standing proud in the middle of a small, artificial lake is Kyauk Kalap, a tall finger of sheer rock atop which is one of the more unusual pagodas in…
- KKawgun Cave & Yathaypyan Cave
The 7th-century artwork of the Kawgun Cave consists of thousands of tiny clay buddhas and carvings plastered all over the walls and roof of this open…
- SShweyinhmyaw Paya
Close to the waterfront, this golden pagoda is a popular hang-out around sunset, as well as an easy place to watch the world go by during the day.
- KKaw Ka Thawng Cave
This area actually consists of three caves, only two of which are generally open to the public.
- CClock Tower
Now digitised, but not always working, Hpa-an's clock tower is lit up at night like a gaudy lollipop.
- MMarket
Hpa-an's vibrant market is good for a wander and a chat with the locals.
- MMonastery
Monastery in the west of Hpa-an, close to the river.
- MMonastery
Monastery in the centre of Hpa-an.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hpa-an.
See
Saddan Cave
This football-stadium-sized cave is simply breathtaking, its entrance dominated by dozens of buddha statues, a couple of pagodas and some newer clay wall…
See
Kyauk Kalap
Standing proud in the middle of a small, artificial lake is Kyauk Kalap, a tall finger of sheer rock atop which is one of the more unusual pagodas in…
See
Kawgun Cave & Yathaypyan Cave
The 7th-century artwork of the Kawgun Cave consists of thousands of tiny clay buddhas and carvings plastered all over the walls and roof of this open…
See
Shweyinhmyaw Paya
Close to the waterfront, this golden pagoda is a popular hang-out around sunset, as well as an easy place to watch the world go by during the day.
See
Kaw Ka Thawng Cave
This area actually consists of three caves, only two of which are generally open to the public.
See
Clock Tower
Now digitised, but not always working, Hpa-an's clock tower is lit up at night like a gaudy lollipop.
See
Market
Hpa-an's vibrant market is good for a wander and a chat with the locals.
See
Monastery
Monastery in the west of Hpa-an, close to the river.
See
Monastery
Monastery in the centre of Hpa-an.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Hpa-an
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.