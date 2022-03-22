Getty Images

Hpa-an

Hpa-an (ဘားအံ), Kayin State's scruffy riverside capital, isn't going to inspire many postcards home. But the people are friendly, and the city is the logical base from which to explore the Buddhist caves, sacred mountains, and rivers and lakes of the stunning surrounding countryside.

  • S

    Saddan Cave

    This football-stadium-sized cave is simply breathtaking, its entrance dominated by dozens of buddha statues, a couple of pagodas and some newer clay wall…

  • K

    Kyauk Kalap

    Standing proud in the middle of a small, artificial lake is Kyauk Kalap, a tall finger of sheer rock atop which is one of the more unusual pagodas in…

  • K

    Kawgun Cave & Yathaypyan Cave

    The 7th-century artwork of the Kawgun Cave consists of thousands of tiny clay buddhas and carvings plastered all over the walls and roof of this open…

  • S

    Shweyinhmyaw Paya

    Close to the waterfront, this golden pagoda is a popular hang-out around sunset, as well as an easy place to watch the world go by during the day.

  • K

    Kaw Ka Thawng Cave

    This area actually consists of three caves, only two of which are generally open to the public.

  • C

    Clock Tower

    Now digitised, but not always working, Hpa-an's clock tower is lit up at night like a gaudy lollipop.

  • M

    Market

    Hpa-an's vibrant market is good for a wander and a chat with the locals.

  • M

    Monastery

    Monastery in the west of Hpa-an, close to the river.

