Travelers to eastern Myanmar get the chance to experience both beautiful Inle Lake and some of the finest trekking in the country. Then there's the intriguing opportunity of getting right off the tourist trail in areas that see very few foreigners. While much of eastern Myanmar remains closed due to ongoing conflict, more and more places are opening up to visitors. Now, tiny Kayah State and its charming capital Loikaw have joined Shan State's Kyaingtong and its surrounding villages as one of the least-visited but most rewarding destinations in Myanmar.

So whether you just want to kick back and glide across the placid waters of Inle Lake in a boat, or are up for hiking through remote villages in the region's back hills, eastern Myanmar is an essential stop.