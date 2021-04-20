Virtually rocketing from the landscape is this explosion of craggy limestone and white-and-gold stupas. The mountaintop Buddhist temple compound is Kayah…
Eastern Myanmar
Travelers to eastern Myanmar get the chance to experience both beautiful Inle Lake and some of the finest trekking in the country. Then there's the intriguing opportunity of getting right off the tourist trail in areas that see very few foreigners. While much of eastern Myanmar remains closed due to ongoing conflict, more and more places are opening up to visitors. Now, tiny Kayah State and its charming capital Loikaw have joined Shan State's Kyaingtong and its surrounding villages as one of the least-visited but most rewarding destinations in Myanmar.
So whether you just want to kick back and glide across the placid waters of Inle Lake in a boat, or are up for hiking through remote villages in the region's back hills, eastern Myanmar is an essential stop.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Eastern Myanmar.
See
Taung Kwe Zayde
Virtually rocketing from the landscape is this explosion of craggy limestone and white-and-gold stupas. The mountaintop Buddhist temple compound is Kayah…
See
Shwe Oo Min Natural Cave Pagoda
Set high on a limestone ridge above Pone Taloke Lake, this winding complex of natural caves and tunnels is filled to bursting with buddha images in an…
See
Central Market
Kyaingtong's central market is one of the most fascinating in Myanmar, playing host to a diverse mix of hill peoples, especially early in the morning. It…
See
Inthein
A narrow, foliage-cloaked canal winds through the reeds to the lakeside village of Inthein (also known as Indein), dotted with stupas dating back a few…
See
Nga Hpe Kyaung
On the western side of Inle Lake, Nga Hpe Kyaung monastery was once renowned for its jumping cats, trained to leap through hoops during the slow hours…
See
Yadana Man Aung Paya
The oldest and most important Buddhist shrine in Nyaungshwe, this handsome gilded stupa is hidden away inside a square compound south of Mingala Market…
See
Shwe Yaunghwe Kyaung
This is probably the most photographed monastery in Nyaungshwe: the unique oval windows in the ancient teak thein (ordination hall) create a perfect frame…
See
Nyaung Toung
This attractive lake sits in the centre of town and is surrounded by what is left of Kyaingtong's British-era architecture. In the evening the lake is the…
See
Museum in Commemoration of Opium-Free in Special Region 4
In 1997 Mong La's ethnic militia ruler declared the region 'drug-free', and this surreal, temple-like museum was opened with much fanfare in a not very…