The area’s most active town and main transport hub is Nyaung U, in the northeastern corner. About 2.5 miles west, Old Bagan is the former site of the village that was relocated 2 miles south to New Bagan in 1990. Between the two is Myinkaba, a village boasting a long-running lacquerware tradition.
Bagan has been hit by earthquakes over the centuries. The most recent, in August 2016, damaged 400 temples; work on repairing them is ongoing. Bear in mind that Bagan is not a traveller destination with nightlife like Siem Reap (Cambodia) or even Luang Prabang (Laos). It's an overgrown village, so party elsewhere.
Meet your guide and crew at 2 Cannons Jetty in the early morning, 6am and embark on our RV Panorama, a fully air-conditioned teak wood cabin with ultra-comfortable luxury seating. Our captain and crew will provide a short safety briefing and healthy breakfast will be served on upper deck. Enjoy fresh fruit juices, blended coffee and tea under the warm sunlight and gentle breeze.Around 10am, we offer you a special opportunity to experience the country lifestyle by visiting a typical Myanmar village, Lekkapin, on the river bank of Ayeyarwaddy during the down-stream journey (Mandalay to Bagan). This charming village is located in Myint Mu district in Sagaing division with about 1000 inhabitants who are mostly Buddhists. A pagoda, two monasteries and a secondary school are located there. The people there live on traditional hat making and agriculture. Interesting family product of jute hat is their specialty that you can learn step by step from raw material to finished product as you visit from one house to another. You all are warmly welcome to Lekkapin village by the people who are friendly, cheerful and kind just like typical Myanmar people are, and this is really a rare chance for you to observe the simple way of life in Myanmar.Delicious lunch will be served around noon while enjoy the panoramic views as you sunbathe sitting in our unique seats on sun deck. Feel the gentle waves of Mother Ayeyarwaddy and enjoy the bliss of life.You will notice that Myanmar population wear their traditional costume, longyi, for daily wears and some strange yellow motifs as make-up on our face, Thanatkha. These are the important parts of our daily life and we would like to demonstrate the different styles of wearing Longyi and how we apply Thanatkha, our traditional make-up. Everyone is invited to participate on the upper deck after lunch time and enjoy trying Longyi and Thanatkha.We will arrive at Bagan around 5pm and enjoy watching the truly breathtaking sunset views with your family and friends.
Pre-book your private arrival transfer will ensure you stay relaxed and to avoid the long queue for a taxi after a tiring holiday.Our driver will collect you from your hotel lobby in Mandalay at agreed time and transfer you to your hotel or destination in Bagan. For travelers who arrive at Mandalay Airport or Port, you will meet our driver at the exit gates holding a signboard with your name on it. He will greet you before taking you to the coach and transport you to your hotel or destination in Bagan. Please contact our service line if you are not able to find our representative at the agreed meeting location.Please note that each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictions, please inquire with the operator prior to travel to confirm if your excess luggage is acceptable. Infant seat is not available.
Pre-book your private arrival transfer will ensure you stay relaxed and to avoid the long queue for a taxi after a tiring holiday.Our driver will collect you from your hotel lobby in Bagan at agreed time and transfer you to your hotel or destination in Mandalay. For travelers who are departing to Mandalay Airport or Port, you need to provide your flight/port departure time to ensure smooth transfer. Please contact our service line if you are not able to find our representative at the agreed time.Please note that each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictions, please inquire with the operator prior to travel to confirm if your excess luggage is acceptable. Infant seat is not available.
You will be picked up at your hotel in New Bagan or Old Bagan at 8:30am for morning departure or 2:30pm for afternoon departure and start this relaxing E Bike Tour.Explore the ancient ruins and temples scattered throughout the city of Bagan by Eco-friendly E Bike. E Bike requires much less effort than a normal bike and will make your sightseeing experience very relaxing. Hop on your bike and be guided by the local expert as you make your way around the temples and ruins, while learning about the history and stories behind these impressive monuments. With your own guide and mode of transport you have the flexibility of being able to stop for photos and take in the surroundings of the Bagan landscape. Ride through the Tharabar Gate and visit the 201 foot tall Thet Bi Nyu Temple and Dhamayangyi Pahto the largest temple in Bagan. Experience one of the most exquisite and revered Bagan temples knows as the Ananda temples a must visit on your E Bike journey through the maze of Burmese history. During your journey you will have a chance to sit down and relax as the locals do at a Burmese tea shop where you can try the local tea and snacks.In addition to the vast landscape of temples and ancient relics you will also visit a local village of Myinkaba. Here you can observe local artisans in their workshops creating impressive lacquer ware. Continue on your E Bike and take the opportunity to capture some photos to remind you of this memorable journey. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
Make your way to the jetty in the early evening and embark on a 1.5-hour river cruise aboard a classic teak boat. Settle in with your private party of up to six passengers, and enjoy magnificent views of Old Bagan along the Irrawaddy River (aka Ayeyarwady River). The 3-hour sightseeing trip includes a stop at the ancient Stone Cave Pagoda at Kyauk Kuu Phaya. Along the way, admire ancient Bagan temples lining the riverbank and observe local residents and fishermen as they go about their daily lives. The leisurely boat cruise will drop you off in a sandstone gorge — from here it's a short walk until you see the Stone Cave Pagoda. This beautiful and unique pagoda is unlike any other building made from sandstone, and has a fascinating history.On your return journey aboard the teak vessel, relax and share your experiences while you watch the tranquil sunset over the river. Tea is included.
Our driver will pick you up from hotel at 5pm and head to Bagan Viewing Tower. This is the ideal one stop viewpoint for visitors to see the wonders of over 2000 ancient architectural temples and monuments of the 11th to 13th century. The tower has a height of 196 ft (60 meters). From the outdoor roof top, admire the 360 degree panoramic views of the temples and out to the Irrawaddy River in the distance. Afterwards, sit down to a delicious three-course meal, where you can choose from Myanmar, Chinese, Thai or European cuisine. It’s a great way to end a day in Bagan. You will be transferred back to hotel around 8pm after dinner.