Sightseeing Cruise Between Mandalay and Bagan

Meet your guide and crew at 2 Cannons Jetty in the early morning, 6am and embark on our RV Panorama, a fully air-conditioned teak wood cabin with ultra-comfortable luxury seating. Our captain and crew will provide a short safety briefing and healthy breakfast will be served on upper deck. Enjoy fresh fruit juices, blended coffee and tea under the warm sunlight and gentle breeze.Around 10am, we offer you a special opportunity to experience the country lifestyle by visiting a typical Myanmar village, Lekkapin, on the river bank of Ayeyarwaddy during the down-stream journey (Mandalay to Bagan). This charming village is located in Myint Mu district in Sagaing division with about 1000 inhabitants who are mostly Buddhists. A pagoda, two monasteries and a secondary school are located there. The people there live on traditional hat making and agriculture. Interesting family product of jute hat is their specialty that you can learn step by step from raw material to finished product as you visit from one house to another. You all are warmly welcome to Lekkapin village by the people who are friendly, cheerful and kind just like typical Myanmar people are, and this is really a rare chance for you to observe the simple way of life in Myanmar.Delicious lunch will be served around noon while enjoy the panoramic views as you sunbathe sitting in our unique seats on sun deck. Feel the gentle waves of Mother Ayeyarwaddy and enjoy the bliss of life.You will notice that Myanmar population wear their traditional costume, longyi, for daily wears and some strange yellow motifs as make-up on our face, Thanatkha. These are the important parts of our daily life and we would like to demonstrate the different styles of wearing Longyi and how we apply Thanatkha, our traditional make-up. Everyone is invited to participate on the upper deck after lunch time and enjoy trying Longyi and Thanatkha.We will arrive at Bagan around 5pm and enjoy watching the truly breathtaking sunset views with your family and friends.