This pristine 1040-sq-km wilderness area, formerly known as the Maputo Elephant Reserve, is at the centre of efforts by the Peace Parks Foundation (www.peaceparks.org) to protect the wildlife and ecosystems of the surrounding Maputaland area, and to form links between marine, coastal and inland areas.

Thanks to wildlife-translocation efforts by the Mozambican and South African governments and the Peace Parks Foundation, numbers of animals in the reserve have increased. The reserve's elephant population is currently estimated at about 450, although these are threatened by ongoing poaching. Other species include hippos, giraffes, zebras and impalas.

The reserve can be visited en route to Ponta d’Ouro and is just two hours from the capital. The heart of the reserve is Ponta Milibangalala, about 35km from the main (Futi) gate on the sea.