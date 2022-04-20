Shape-shifting over 28km from north to south and reaching heights of 160m, the great sand sea of Erg Chebbi is extraordinarily scenic. The rose-gold dunes…
Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt
Snaking down through the dramatic Ziz Gorges from Rich, the Oued (River) Ziz brings to life the last southern valley of the Ziz and the Tafilalt oases before puttering out in the rose gold dunes of Merzouga. Starting just south of the Middle Atlas town of Rich and about 30km north of Errachidia, the tremendous Ziz Gorges provide a rocky passage south through the Tunnel du Légionnaire (built by the French in 1928). To the south, the valley widens, presenting a spectacular sight: a dense canopy of palms wedged between ancient striated cliffs, which date to the Jurassic period. It's worth taking some time here to explore the rich, untouristed palmeraies (palm groves).
The provincial capital is located in Errachidia, a convenient pit stop for those travelling north along the N13 to Midelt and Meknes.
Explore Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt
- EErg Chebbi
Shape-shifting over 28km from north to south and reaching heights of 160m, the great sand sea of Erg Chebbi is extraordinarily scenic. The rose-gold dunes…
- TTahiri Museum of Fossils & Minerals
For a good introduction to Morocco's fossils head to Brahim Tahiri's private museum. Scientifically important specimens are exhibited beside their lesser…
- KKsar Abbar
About a five-minute drive south-west of the centre, along a dirt track behind the yellow shrine you’ll see the fantastic crumbling towers of this 19th…
- KKsar Oulad Abdelhalim
Around 2km south of the yellow shrine on your right, this ruin once called the ‘Alhambra of the Tafilalt’ was built around 1900 for Sultan Moulay Hassan’s…
- SSijilmassa
Little remains of the once-great city of Sijilmassa – just two decorated gateways and a handful of semi-collapsed structures. But go back to the 8th…
- SSource Bleue de Meski
The origins of the Ziz River can be found in Meski, where warm, natural springs bubble to the surface beneath the Ksar Meski's picturesque remains. The…
- CCooperative Al Ouaha
Seven kinds of date are grown in the Aoufous oasis and in the October and November season, the women of this cooperative in Aoufous will walk you through…
- KKsar El Fida
This enormous, restored Alaouite kasbah (1854–72) served as the palace for the local qaid (chief) right up until 1965, after which it housed a museum of…
- KKsar Tinheras
For a glimpse in to life in a living ksar (fortified village), a resident is sure to find you and offer to show you around its warren of alleyways. It's a…
See
