Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

Snaking down through the dramatic Ziz Gorges from Rich, the Oued (River) Ziz brings to life the last southern valley of the Ziz and the Tafilalt oases before puttering out in the rose gold dunes of Merzouga. Starting just south of the Middle Atlas town of Rich and about 30km north of Errachidia, the tremendous Ziz Gorges provide a rocky passage south through the Tunnel du Légionnaire (built by the French in 1928). To the south, the valley widens, presenting a spectacular sight: a dense canopy of palms wedged between ancient striated cliffs, which date to the Jurassic period. It's worth taking some time here to explore the rich, untouristed palmeraies (palm groves).

The provincial capital is located in Errachidia, a convenient pit stop for those travelling north along the N13 to Midelt and Meknes.

Explore Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

  • E

    Erg Chebbi

    Shape-shifting over 28km from north to south and reaching heights of 160m, the great sand sea of Erg Chebbi is extraordinarily scenic. The rose-gold dunes…

  • T

    Tahiri Museum of Fossils & Minerals

    For a good introduction to Morocco's fossils head to Brahim Tahiri's private museum. Scientifically important specimens are exhibited beside their lesser…

  • K

    Ksar Abbar

    About a five-minute drive south-west of the centre, along a dirt track behind the yellow shrine you’ll see the fantastic crumbling towers of this 19th…

  • K

    Ksar Oulad Abdelhalim

    Around 2km south of the yellow shrine on your right, this ruin once called the ‘Alhambra of the Tafilalt’ was built around 1900 for Sultan Moulay Hassan’s…

  • S

    Sijilmassa

    Little remains of the once-great city of Sijilmassa – just two decorated gateways and a handful of semi-collapsed structures. But go back to the 8th…

  • S

    Source Bleue de Meski

    The origins of the Ziz River can be found in Meski, where warm, natural springs bubble to the surface beneath the Ksar Meski's picturesque remains. The…

  • C

    Cooperative Al Ouaha

    Seven kinds of date are grown in the Aoufous oasis and in the October and November season, the women of this cooperative in Aoufous will walk you through…

  • K

    Ksar El Fida

    This enormous, restored Alaouite kasbah (1854–72) served as the palace for the local qaid (chief) right up until 1965, after which it housed a museum of…

  • K

    Ksar Tinheras

    For a glimpse in to life in a living ksar (fortified village), a resident is sure to find you and offer to show you around its warren of alleyways. It's a…

