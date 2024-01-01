Ksar El Fida

Ziz Valley & the Tafilalt

This enormous, restored Alaouite kasbah (1854–72) served as the palace for the local qaid (chief) right up until 1965, after which it housed a museum of archaeology. Now only the son of the former owner remains and is happy to give you a short guided tour in French or Arabic.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Erg Chebbi

    Erg Chebbi

    18.92 MILES

    Shape-shifting over 28km from north to south and reaching heights of 160m, the great sand sea of Erg Chebbi is extraordinarily scenic. The rose-gold dunes…

  • Tahiri Museum of Fossils & Minerals

    Tahiri Museum of Fossils & Minerals

    4.37 MILES

    For a good introduction to Morocco's fossils head to Brahim Tahiri's private museum. Scientifically important specimens are exhibited beside their lesser…

  • Ksar Abbar

    Ksar Abbar

    1.81 MILES

    About a five-minute drive south-west of the centre, along a dirt track behind the yellow shrine you’ll see the fantastic crumbling towers of this 19th…

  • Ksar Oulad Abdelhalim

    Ksar Oulad Abdelhalim

    2.35 MILES

    Around 2km south of the yellow shrine on your right, this ruin once called the ‘Alhambra of the Tafilalt’ was built around 1900 for Sultan Moulay Hassan’s…

  • Sijilmassa

    Sijilmassa

    2.54 MILES

    Little remains of the once-great city of Sijilmassa – just two decorated gateways and a handful of semi-collapsed structures. But go back to the 8th…

  • Ksar Tinheras

    Ksar Tinheras

    6.18 MILES

    For a glimpse in to life in a living ksar (fortified village), a resident is sure to find you and offer to show you around its warren of alleyways. It's a…

  • Zawiya of Moulay Ali Ash Sharif

    Zawiya of Moulay Ali Ash Sharif

    1.7 MILES

    About 2km to the southeast of Rissani is this cheery yellow shrine built to honour the Alaouite dynasty’s founder. The Islamic garden is open to non…

