Seven kinds of date are grown in the Aoufous oasis and in the October and November season, the women of this cooperative in Aoufous will walk you through a date tasting, and in the off-season on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, they’ll offer you tastes of nutty tahalout (date syrup) and natural energy bars made with dates. The cooperative is signed on the main road past the village mosque on the left, next to the village commune.