Source Bleue de Meski

The origins of the Ziz River can be found in Meski, where warm, natural springs bubble to the surface beneath the Ksar Meski's picturesque remains. The French Foreign Legion extended the main pool and added steps forming a swimming pool much used by weekending locals. If you go downstream and cross over the river, you can hike up to an abandoned ksar (fortified village) for fabulous sunset views. The spring is signposted around 1km west of the main road.