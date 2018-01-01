North of Morocco

Tanger Med port – Chefchaouen Meet and greet Tangiers Med port, then enjoy a half-day city tour of Tangier, Morocco’s main gate to Europe and the settling place of many artists from around the world. Tangiers is an incredibly unique city with many landmarks worth seeing. Begin with a tour of the world-famous St. Andrew’s Church then the Dar El oued Makhazen Kasbah, the Mendoubia Gardens, and the Grand and Petit Socco, where we will watch some Andalusian musicians. Drive to Chaouen for dinner and overnight. Chefchaouen is a fascinating little town tucked away in the Rif mountain side, founded in the 15th century, Chefchaouen was settled by the Moorish and then abandoned by them until the 20th century, when it was resettled by Europeans. As a result, the town retains a characteristically medieval feel, which makes it a wonderful place to visit. Enjoy the tour of Chefchaouen is a popular tourist destination because of its proximity to Tangier and Ceuta.The name refers to the shape of the mountain tops above the town that look like the two horns of a goat.”Chef chaouen”. Chefchaouen - Volubilis - Moulay Idriss - Meknes - Fes The drive from Chefchaouen to Moulay Idriss near Volubilus is about three hours. Once in the region, we'll be able to explore the Roman Ruins and the sacred town of Moulay Idriss. A walk around the impressive Roman city site, then you will have some time to see where Morocco's first Arab conquerors settled, in the small, sacred town of Moulay Idriss. Then off to Meknes where you can explore an afternoon some of this Imperial city's sights and continue to Fes. Dinner and overnight. Fes (City tour) After breakfast we take a full day city tour of Fes with a local guide, which will include Jamaa Al-Karaouine, the world’s first established university and the Medersa Bouanania, then clay workshops, artisan quarters, and souks of largest and oldest medina in Morocco. Overnight in Fes.Fes - Tangiers After breakfast leave Fes to Tangiers. Tangiers - Tanger Med port We will assist you to Tanger Med port for your return.