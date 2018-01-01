Welcome to Ceuta
If entering from Morocco, Ceuta is also an eye-opener. You cross a 400m no-man’s-land of haphazardly placed barricades, part of the EU's efforts to prevent illegal immigration, and find yourself blinking in the light of Spanish culture, a relaxed world of well-kept plazas and tapas bars bubbling over until the wee hours. This cultural-island phenomenon is the essence of Ceuta. It explains the Spanish military presence, the immigrants, the duty-free shopping, the shady cross-border commerce and the tourism. It makes a perfect weekend getaway.
Overnight Trip to Tetuan and Tanger from Andalucia
Day 1: Our local guide will welcome you at the Port of Algeciras and transfer you to Ceuta in a speed boat (45 minutes). Then, in a minivan you will reach the city of Tetuán that is considered the most andalusian city of Morocco. During our trip you will see such attractions as: Hassan II Mosque, a mellah - a walled Jewish quarter of a city in Morocco and a Medina quarter. Later, we will have lunch in a typical Moroccan restaurant enlived with the folklore of the region. Then there will be time for shopping and after that we will continue to Tánger, an ancient city dominated by a lot of cultures along its history that now is considered the capital of the northern region of Morocco. Here we will discover the modern part of the city: Place du France, Boulevard Pasteur, diplomacy´s zones; and in the old part of the city of Medina and its most characteristic bazaars. At the end of the day, dinner and overnight in the hotel. Day 2: Breakfast and free time to discover the city of Tánger by yourself. In the afternoon, hotel pickup and return to Ceuta with return shipment to Algeciras.
North of Morocco
Tanger Med port – Chefchaouen Meet and greet Tangiers Med port, then enjoy a half-day city tour of Tangier, Morocco’s main gate to Europe and the settling place of many artists from around the world. Tangiers is an incredibly unique city with many landmarks worth seeing. Begin with a tour of the world-famous St. Andrew’s Church then the Dar El oued Makhazen Kasbah, the Mendoubia Gardens, and the Grand and Petit Socco, where we will watch some Andalusian musicians. Drive to Chaouen for dinner and overnight. Chefchaouen is a fascinating little town tucked away in the Rif mountain side, founded in the 15th century, Chefchaouen was settled by the Moorish and then abandoned by them until the 20th century, when it was resettled by Europeans. As a result, the town retains a characteristically medieval feel, which makes it a wonderful place to visit. Enjoy the tour of Chefchaouen is a popular tourist destination because of its proximity to Tangier and Ceuta.The name refers to the shape of the mountain tops above the town that look like the two horns of a goat.”Chef chaouen”. Chefchaouen - Volubilis - Moulay Idriss - Meknes - Fes The drive from Chefchaouen to Moulay Idriss near Volubilus is about three hours. Once in the region, we'll be able to explore the Roman Ruins and the sacred town of Moulay Idriss. A walk around the impressive Roman city site, then you will have some time to see where Morocco's first Arab conquerors settled, in the small, sacred town of Moulay Idriss. Then off to Meknes where you can explore an afternoon some of this Imperial city's sights and continue to Fes. Dinner and overnight. Fes (City tour) After breakfast we take a full day city tour of Fes with a local guide, which will include Jamaa Al-Karaouine, the world’s first established university and the Medersa Bouanania, then clay workshops, artisan quarters, and souks of largest and oldest medina in Morocco. Overnight in Fes.Fes - Tangiers After breakfast leave Fes to Tangiers. Tangiers - Tanger Med port We will assist you to Tanger Med port for your return.
Day trip from Fez to Chefchaouen
:Start time : 08:00 in Fes - take the road via Chefchaouen through the middle atlas mountain.There is situated in the Rif mountain , just inlanded from Tangier and Tetouan .As it is often called by Moroccans, is a popular tourist destination because of its proximity to Tangier and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. The name refers to the shape of the mountain tops above the town, that look like the two horns (chaoua) of a goat. "Chef Chaouen" derives from the Berber word for horns, Ichawen. One distinction possessed by Chefchaouen is its blue-rinsed houses and buildings.The city was founded in 1471,as a smallfortress which still exists of this day. Chefchaouen is a beautiful blue door and white -walled medina that was orginally Berber posted ,once guests arrived in this town you will have a free time to visit the medina and to have lunch in some local restaurant , meeting at 17:00 , take road back to Fes leave you at your accommodation.