Not far from Bab Er Rih, and visible over the top of the houses, is the Grande Mosquée, which the Almohads began building in 1135 before they conquered Marrakesh in 1147; the Merinids added to it in the 13th century. If you are not Muslim, you'll have to be content with a peek through the doors at prayer times to see the oldest bronze chandelier in Morocco, mounted in 1294, and containing 514 oil lamps.