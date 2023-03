The most interesting section of Taza Haute's fortified wall is around Bab Er Rih, from where there are superb views over the surrounding countryside. Look southwest to the wooded slopes of Jebel Tazzeka in the Middle Atlas, and then to the Rif in the north, and it’s easy to see the strategic significance of Taza’s location. Two tranquil cafes with mountain views sit opposite this section of the wall.