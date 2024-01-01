Bastion

Middle Atlas

Taza Haute's bastion, where the medina walls jut out to the east, was added to the 12th-century fortifications 400 years later by the Saadians, but it's not been restored so you'd be forgiven for thinking it the oldest part. Duck under the archway just before Place de la Résistance to see how it is being used today: as a grain store.

  • Gouffre de Friouato

    Gouffre de Friouato

    7.91 MILES

    More than 20m wide and 230m deep, the Gouffre de Friouato is said to be the deepest cavern in North Africa, and the cave system is possibly the most…

  • Bab Er Rih

    Bab Er Rih

    0.5 MILES

    The most interesting section of Taza Haute's fortified wall is around Bab Er Rih, from where there are superb views over the surrounding countryside. Look…

  • Ras El Ma

    Ras El Ma

    4.4 MILES

    Climbing out of Taza into the mountains as you travel south on the R507 affords wonderful views. The waterfalls, just outside the park, are at their best…

  • Parc Nouzha Bouhyati

    Parc Nouzha Bouhyati

    9.27 MILES

    This is a pleasant spot to picnic or have a barbecue in a designated fireplace. There's a children's play area too. The cabin sells tea, cold drinks,…

  • Aire de Pique-Nique Les Cerfs

    Aire de Pique-Nique Les Cerfs

    14.61 MILES

    Wooden tables and benches under the trees make this a pleasant place to picnic. The toilets are only open in July and August.

  • Aire de Pique-Nique Les Oiseaux

    Aire de Pique-Nique Les Oiseaux

    5.5 MILES

    Wooden tables and benches under the trees make this a pleasant place to picnic. The toilets are only open in July and August.

  • Dayet Chiker

    Dayet Chiker

    10.06 MILES

    The wide valley of the River Lakhal contains a few small hamlets surrounded by farmlands. It's in sharp contrast to the heavily forested mountains all…

  • Grande Mosquée

    Grande Mosquée

    0.46 MILES

    Not far from Bab Er Rih, and visible over the top of the houses, is the Grande Mosquée, which the Almohads began building in 1135 before they conquered…

