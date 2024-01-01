Oujda's most recognisable landmark is the 1920s art-deco clock tower that overlooks Place 16 Août. The mosque next to it is arguably more impressive, however.
Clock Tower
Oujda
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.27 MILES
Named after the camel-shaped mountain above, Grotte du Chameau is an ancient network of limestone and dolomite caves, once used as shelter by early Homo…
29.26 MILES
Follow the throaty pigeon coos up the hill into the oldest known cemetery in North Africa. Traces of 80,000-year-old human remains have been unearthed…
29.48 MILES
Taforalt, also known as Tafoughalt, is a somewhat haphazard settlement that arose around a former French military installation. The northern end, which…
0.9 MILES
Designed in the 1930s by René Maître, the city's chief architect, this beautiful park lined with magnificent trees and bright flowers is worth a stroll…
0.3 MILES
Towering over Oujda's small medina, the oldest mosque in the city, known to followers as Lkebir Jamaa, was built when Merinid ruler Sultan Abou Youssef…
0.13 MILES
The blockish central bank just south of Place 16 Août was built during the French protectorate in the 1920s. It's constructed in the Franco-Moorish style.
Nearby Oujda attractions
