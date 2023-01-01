Named after the camel-shaped mountain above, Grotte du Chameau is an ancient network of limestone and dolomite caves, once used as shelter by early Homo sapiens who hunted in the area. The cave was also a useful source of flint for creating tools and starting fires. Unfortunately, the caves are almost always closed to visitors for safety precautions, but you can still peek through the bars or have a dip outside the cave mouth during summer.
Grotte du Chameau
Mediterranean Coast & the Rif Mountains
