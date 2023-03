Follow the throaty pigeon coos up the hill into the oldest known cemetery in North Africa. Traces of 80,000-year-old human remains have been unearthed here, as well as some of the oldest DNA to be extracted on the continent. The cave itself isn't much to look at; leftovers from digs in progress and pigeon feathers call your attention, but the feeling of hanging out in the same spot as early Homo sapiens is an introspective delight.