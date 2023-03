This hilltop near the river and to the northeast of Uliastai's main street features a pavilion, 11 stupas and the concrete likenesses of elk, ibex and argali sheep. From the top, turn your gaze east and you can just make out the ruined remains of the once-walled Manchu military garrison between the river and the distant hills. You can walk to the ruins across the grassy meadow in half an hour. There’s little to see, but it's a pleasant stroll.