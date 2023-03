Mountain pass Zagastain Davaa ('Fish Pass') is 48km northeast of Uliastai on the Uliastai–Tosontsengel Rd. At the top, there are fine views, a large ovoo (a shamanistic collection of stones, wood or other offerings to the gods) and infamously changeable weather. Look out for the two balbals (stone figures believed to be Turkic grave markers) and burial mounds 20km south of the pass (What3words: dreariness.hiking.placing).