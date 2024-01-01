Tsagaan Nuur

Western Mongolia

LoginSave

The freshwater lake of Tsagaan Nuur reveals itself on the western approach to Dayan Uul.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dayan Uul Rock Tower

    Dayan Uul Rock Tower

    2.96 MILES

    Crowning a level platform of boulders atop Dayan Uul is this 30m-high sedimentary rock tower, draped with blue cloth and encircled by prayer wheels. The…

  • Otgon Tenger Uul Strictly Protected Area

    Otgon Tenger Uul Strictly Protected Area

    7.07 MILES

    Encompassing rivers, lakes and rocky peaks in the Khangai range, this protected area (955 sq km) wraps around Otgon Tenger Uul (meaning 'youngest sky'),…

  • Khökh Nuur

    Khökh Nuur

    4.02 MILES

    Simply meaning 'blue lake' (one of many so-named lakes in Mongolia), Khökh Nuur sits between Dayan Uul and Otgon Tenger. Just over 5km long, its grassy…

  • Javkhlant Tolgoi

    Javkhlant Tolgoi

    20.36 MILES

    This hilltop near the river and to the northeast of Uliastai's main street features a pavilion, 11 stupas and the concrete likenesses of elk, ibex and…

  • Zavkhan History Museum

    Zavkhan History Museum

    20.51 MILES

    This decent aimag museum contains the bone of a mammoth, some fine religious art and a coral tsam mask, worn during lama dances. There are also a few…

  • Museum of Famous People

    Museum of Famous People

    20.52 MILES

    Next door to the History Museum (and included in its admission price) the Museum of Famous People features well-known Zavkhanites, including Mongolia’s…

  • Zagastain Davaa

    Zagastain Davaa

    29.72 MILES

    Mountain pass Zagastain Davaa ('Fish Pass') is 48km northeast of Uliastai on the Uliastai–Tosontsengel Rd. At the top, there are fine views, a large ovoo …

View more attractions

Nearby Western Mongolia attractions

1. Dayan Uul Rock Tower

2.96 MILES

Crowning a level platform of boulders atop Dayan Uul is this 30m-high sedimentary rock tower, draped with blue cloth and encircled by prayer wheels. The…

2. Khökh Nuur

4.02 MILES

Simply meaning 'blue lake' (one of many so-named lakes in Mongolia), Khökh Nuur sits between Dayan Uul and Otgon Tenger. Just over 5km long, its grassy…

4. Manchu Military Garrison

19.64 MILES

Apart from its foundations, nothing remains of the garrison established by Manchurian generals in 1733. It's a half-hour ramble across grassy meadows and…

6. Javkhlant Tolgoi

20.36 MILES

This hilltop near the river and to the northeast of Uliastai's main street features a pavilion, 11 stupas and the concrete likenesses of elk, ibex and…

7. Zavkhan History Museum

20.51 MILES

This decent aimag museum contains the bone of a mammoth, some fine religious art and a coral tsam mask, worn during lama dances. There are also a few…

8. Museum of Famous People

20.52 MILES

Next door to the History Museum (and included in its admission price) the Museum of Famous People features well-known Zavkhanites, including Mongolia’s…