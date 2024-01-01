The freshwater lake of Tsagaan Nuur reveals itself on the western approach to Dayan Uul.
Tsagaan Nuur
Western Mongolia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.96 MILES
Crowning a level platform of boulders atop Dayan Uul is this 30m-high sedimentary rock tower, draped with blue cloth and encircled by prayer wheels. The…
Otgon Tenger Uul Strictly Protected Area
7.07 MILES
Encompassing rivers, lakes and rocky peaks in the Khangai range, this protected area (955 sq km) wraps around Otgon Tenger Uul (meaning 'youngest sky'),…
4.02 MILES
Simply meaning 'blue lake' (one of many so-named lakes in Mongolia), Khökh Nuur sits between Dayan Uul and Otgon Tenger. Just over 5km long, its grassy…
20.36 MILES
This hilltop near the river and to the northeast of Uliastai's main street features a pavilion, 11 stupas and the concrete likenesses of elk, ibex and…
20.51 MILES
This decent aimag museum contains the bone of a mammoth, some fine religious art and a coral tsam mask, worn during lama dances. There are also a few…
20.52 MILES
Next door to the History Museum (and included in its admission price) the Museum of Famous People features well-known Zavkhanites, including Mongolia’s…
20.33 MILES
The small monastery towards the base of the hill has around 20 monks and daily ceremonies at 10am.
29.72 MILES
Mountain pass Zagastain Davaa ('Fish Pass') is 48km northeast of Uliastai on the Uliastai–Tosontsengel Rd. At the top, there are fine views, a large ovoo …
