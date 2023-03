Encompassing rivers, lakes and rocky peaks in the Khangai range, this protected area (955 sq km) wraps around Otgon Tenger Uul (meaning 'youngest sky'), one of Mongolia’s three most sacred peaks. Though crested with a glacier, the mountain (4031m) was almost entirely green at the time of research, with locals noting that snow levels have receded steadily over the last ten years.

The Strictly Protected Areas office in Uliastai sells tickets for the park.