Museo Indígena Huatápera

Embedded in the Huatápera, an old colonial courtyard building on the northeast corner of the main plaza, this small museum showcases handsome artesanías (handicrafts) from Michoacán's four main indigenous groups: Purépecha, Nahua, Mazahua and Otomí. Built in the 1530s by Fray Juan de San Miguel, the Huatápera once housed the first hospital in the Americas. The decorations around the doors and windows were carved by Purépecha artisans in a Mudéjar style.