Inside a 40m-high statue of independence hero José María Morelos on Isla Janitzio, you'll find this 'museum' where an ascending series of panels painted by Ramón Alva de la Canal (1936–40) tell Morelos' story. A staircase (160 steps) wends its way up inside the statue with the last part ingeniously climbing the statue's raised arm to a lookout with panoramic lake views in the see-through wrist.