This hilltop lookout on an extinct volcano 3.5km west of the city center is a quintessential morning run for Pátzcuaro's more robust residents; but don't underestimate the altitude (2175m above sea level) or the terrain – a steep, cobbled, cypress-lined road. It's all worth it in the end when you reach the viewing pavilion with killer views of Lago de Pátzcuaro and its surroundings. For those with abnormal energy reserves, 422 steps lead up to the true summit.

To reach Volcán del Estribo, take Calle Ponce de León from the southwest corner of Plaza Grande and keep walking (or running).