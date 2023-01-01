Plaza Gertrudis Bocanegra

Pátzcuaro’s second plaza, usually referred to as Plaza Chica, is officially named after a local heroine who was shot by firing squad in 1818 for her support of the independence movement. Her statue commands the center of the plaza. Hotels ring the plaza and on the west side is the local market where you'll find everything from fruit and vegetables to herbal medicines and traditional clothing – including the region’s distinctive striped shawls and sarapes (blankets with an opening for the head).

