Templo y Colegio de la Compañía de Jesús

Inland Michoacán

LoginSave

Built in the 16th century, this church and college was the seat of the Jesuit order until 1767. The church is still in use and houses some Vasco de Quiroga relics in a tabernacle to the left of the main altar. The adjoining college building fell into ruin after the expulsion of the Jesuits. It is now used for community activities and often has free temporary exhibits.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The San Francisco monastery in Tzintzuntzan Mexico, which houses the Museo Antiguo Convento Franciscano de Santa Ana.

    Antiguo Convento Franciscano de Santa Ana

    7.99 MILES

    South of the lake and just west of Hwy 120 lies this enormous religious compound built partly with stones from the Purépecha yácatas (temples) taken from…

  • Museo de Artes e Industrias Populares

    Museo de Artes e Industrias Populares

    0.06 MILES

    Highlights among the well-curated exhibits of this impressive folk-art museum include a room set up as a typical Michoacán kitchen, cases of gorgeous…

  • Centro Cultural Clavijero

    Centro Cultural Clavijero

    29.91 MILES

    From 1660 to 1767, the Palacio Clavijero, with its magnificent minimalist main patio, imposing colonnades and pink stonework, was home to the Jesuit…

  • Patzcuaro's Basilica Church in Mexico interior

    Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Salud

    0.17 MILES

    Built on a hill atop a pre-Hispanic ceremonial site, this cathedral-cum-pilgrimage site was intended to be the centerpiece of Vasco de Quiroga’s utopia…

  • Tingambato Archaeological Site

    Tingambato Archaeological Site

    16.38 MILES

    Stroll through luscious avocado groves to the beautiful ruins of this ceremonial site called Tinganio in Purépecha, which predates the Purépechan empire…

  • Plaza Vasco de Quiroga

    Plaza Vasco de Quiroga

    0.12 MILES

    Pátzcuaro’s leafy main square – more commonly known as 'Plaza Grande' – is Mexico’s largest plaza after the Zócalo in Mexico City and the only one in the…

  • Museo Regional Michoacano

    Museo Regional Michoacano

    29.89 MILES

    Housed in a dozen rooms of a renovated late-18th-century baroque palace, this museum contains an impressive array of pre-Hispanic artifacts, including a…

View more attractions

Nearby Inland Michoacán attractions

1. Templo del Sagrario

0.03 MILES

This creaky church is one of Pátzcuaro's oldest and is built on the site of a former hospital in the 16th century. Until the early 1900s, it housed the…

2. Museo de Artes e Industrias Populares

0.06 MILES

Highlights among the well-curated exhibits of this impressive folk-art museum include a room set up as a typical Michoacán kitchen, cases of gorgeous…

3. Casa de los Once Patios

0.09 MILES

This cool, rambling colonial edifice was built as a Dominican convent in the 1740s. (Before that, it was the site of the Hospital de Santa Martha, founded…

4. Vasco de Quiroga Statue

0.12 MILES

Pátzcuaro’s leafy main plaza is watched over by a serene statue of Vasco de Quiroga which rises from the central fountain. It was erected in 1965 to mark…

5. Plaza Vasco de Quiroga

0.12 MILES

Pátzcuaro’s leafy main square – more commonly known as 'Plaza Grande' – is Mexico’s largest plaza after the Zócalo in Mexico City and the only one in the…

7. Templo San Juan de Dios

0.22 MILES

This church was built in the mid-17th century and remodeled in 1841, mixing both baroque and neoclassical styles. Impressive chandeliers.

8. Plaza Gertrudis Bocanegra

0.23 MILES

Pátzcuaro’s second plaza, usually referred to as Plaza Chica, is officially named after a local heroine who was shot by firing squad in 1818 for her…