Built in the 16th century, this church and college was the seat of the Jesuit order until 1767. The church is still in use and houses some Vasco de Quiroga relics in a tabernacle to the left of the main altar. The adjoining college building fell into ruin after the expulsion of the Jesuits. It is now used for community activities and often has free temporary exhibits.
Templo y Colegio de la Compañía de Jesús
Inland Michoacán
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Antiguo Convento Franciscano de Santa Ana
7.99 MILES
South of the lake and just west of Hwy 120 lies this enormous religious compound built partly with stones from the Purépecha yácatas (temples) taken from…
Museo de Artes e Industrias Populares
0.06 MILES
Highlights among the well-curated exhibits of this impressive folk-art museum include a room set up as a typical Michoacán kitchen, cases of gorgeous…
29.91 MILES
From 1660 to 1767, the Palacio Clavijero, with its magnificent minimalist main patio, imposing colonnades and pink stonework, was home to the Jesuit…
Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Salud
0.17 MILES
Built on a hill atop a pre-Hispanic ceremonial site, this cathedral-cum-pilgrimage site was intended to be the centerpiece of Vasco de Quiroga’s utopia…
Tingambato Archaeological Site
16.38 MILES
Stroll through luscious avocado groves to the beautiful ruins of this ceremonial site called Tinganio in Purépecha, which predates the Purépechan empire…
0.12 MILES
Pátzcuaro’s leafy main square – more commonly known as 'Plaza Grande' – is Mexico’s largest plaza after the Zócalo in Mexico City and the only one in the…
Museo Antiguo Convento Franciscano de Santa Ana
7.98 MILES
House in the former Franciscan Monastery of St Anne, this fascinating museum showcases Purépecha culture and history and documents the arrival of the…
29.89 MILES
Housed in a dozen rooms of a renovated late-18th-century baroque palace, this museum contains an impressive array of pre-Hispanic artifacts, including a…
Nearby Inland Michoacán attractions
0.03 MILES
This creaky church is one of Pátzcuaro's oldest and is built on the site of a former hospital in the 16th century. Until the early 1900s, it housed the…
2. Museo de Artes e Industrias Populares
0.06 MILES
Highlights among the well-curated exhibits of this impressive folk-art museum include a room set up as a typical Michoacán kitchen, cases of gorgeous…
0.09 MILES
This cool, rambling colonial edifice was built as a Dominican convent in the 1740s. (Before that, it was the site of the Hospital de Santa Martha, founded…
0.12 MILES
Pátzcuaro’s leafy main plaza is watched over by a serene statue of Vasco de Quiroga which rises from the central fountain. It was erected in 1965 to mark…
0.12 MILES
Pátzcuaro’s leafy main square – more commonly known as 'Plaza Grande' – is Mexico’s largest plaza after the Zócalo in Mexico City and the only one in the…
6. Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Salud
0.17 MILES
Built on a hill atop a pre-Hispanic ceremonial site, this cathedral-cum-pilgrimage site was intended to be the centerpiece of Vasco de Quiroga’s utopia…
0.22 MILES
This church was built in the mid-17th century and remodeled in 1841, mixing both baroque and neoclassical styles. Impressive chandeliers.
0.23 MILES
Pátzcuaro’s second plaza, usually referred to as Plaza Chica, is officially named after a local heroine who was shot by firing squad in 1818 for her…