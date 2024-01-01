This church was built in the mid-17th century and remodeled in 1841, mixing both baroque and neoclassical styles. Impressive chandeliers.
Templo San Juan de Dios
Inland Michoacán
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Antiguo Convento Franciscano de Santa Ana
8.08 MILES
South of the lake and just west of Hwy 120 lies this enormous religious compound built partly with stones from the Purépecha yácatas (temples) taken from…
Museo de Artes e Industrias Populares
0.26 MILES
Highlights among the well-curated exhibits of this impressive folk-art museum include a room set up as a typical Michoacán kitchen, cases of gorgeous…
Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Salud
0.35 MILES
Built on a hill atop a pre-Hispanic ceremonial site, this cathedral-cum-pilgrimage site was intended to be the centerpiece of Vasco de Quiroga’s utopia…
Tingambato Archaeological Site
16.17 MILES
Stroll through luscious avocado groves to the beautiful ruins of this ceremonial site called Tinganio in Purépecha, which predates the Purépechan empire…
0.12 MILES
Pátzcuaro’s leafy main square – more commonly known as 'Plaza Grande' – is Mexico’s largest plaza after the Zócalo in Mexico City and the only one in the…
Museo Antiguo Convento Franciscano de Santa Ana
8.07 MILES
House in the former Franciscan Monastery of St Anne, this fascinating museum showcases Purépecha culture and history and documents the arrival of the…
Tzintzuntzan Archaeological Site
8.05 MILES
This site comprises an impressive group of five semicircular reconstructed temples known as yácatas, which are all that remain of the mighty Purépecha…
0.15 MILES
This cool, rambling colonial edifice was built as a Dominican convent in the 1740s. (Before that, it was the site of the Hospital de Santa Martha, founded…
Nearby Inland Michoacán attractions
0.12 MILES
Pátzcuaro’s leafy main plaza is watched over by a serene statue of Vasco de Quiroga which rises from the central fountain. It was erected in 1965 to mark…
0.14 MILES
Built between 1526 and 1539, this pink-stone eclectic-style Franciscan church has an impressive Plateresque-style doorway, an adjoining cloister and a…
0.19 MILES
This creaky church is one of Pátzcuaro's oldest and is built on the site of a former hospital in the 16th century. Until the early 1900s, it housed the…
6. Templo y Colegio de la Compañía de Jesús
0.22 MILES
Built in the 16th century, this church and college was the seat of the Jesuit order until 1767. The church is still in use and houses some Vasco de…
7. Museo de Artes e Industrias Populares
0.26 MILES
Highlights among the well-curated exhibits of this impressive folk-art museum include a room set up as a typical Michoacán kitchen, cases of gorgeous…
8. Templo El Santuario de la Virgen de Guadalupe
0.27 MILES
This church has a striking neoclassical facade and dates from the early 19th century. In the tower's face are four statues of the Seven virtues: Faith,…