Templo San Juan de Dios

This church was built in the mid-17th century and remodeled in 1841, mixing both baroque and neoclassical styles. Impressive chandeliers.

  • The San Francisco monastery in Tzintzuntzan Mexico, which houses the Museo Antiguo Convento Franciscano de Santa Ana.

    Antiguo Convento Franciscano de Santa Ana

    8.08 MILES

    South of the lake and just west of Hwy 120 lies this enormous religious compound built partly with stones from the Purépecha yácatas (temples) taken from…

  • Museo de Artes e Industrias Populares

    Museo de Artes e Industrias Populares

    0.26 MILES

    Highlights among the well-curated exhibits of this impressive folk-art museum include a room set up as a typical Michoacán kitchen, cases of gorgeous…

  • Patzcuaro's Basilica Church in Mexico interior

    Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Salud

    0.35 MILES

    Built on a hill atop a pre-Hispanic ceremonial site, this cathedral-cum-pilgrimage site was intended to be the centerpiece of Vasco de Quiroga’s utopia…

  • Tingambato Archaeological Site

    Tingambato Archaeological Site

    16.17 MILES

    Stroll through luscious avocado groves to the beautiful ruins of this ceremonial site called Tinganio in Purépecha, which predates the Purépechan empire…

  • Plaza Vasco de Quiroga

    Plaza Vasco de Quiroga

    0.12 MILES

    Pátzcuaro’s leafy main square – more commonly known as 'Plaza Grande' – is Mexico’s largest plaza after the Zócalo in Mexico City and the only one in the…

  • Tzintzuntzan Archaeological Site

    Tzintzuntzan Archaeological Site

    8.05 MILES

    This site comprises an impressive group of five semicircular reconstructed temples known as yácatas, which are all that remain of the mighty Purépecha…

  • Casa de los Once Patios

    Casa de los Once Patios

    0.15 MILES

    This cool, rambling colonial edifice was built as a Dominican convent in the 1740s. (Before that, it was the site of the Hospital de Santa Martha, founded…

