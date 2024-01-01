Casa de la Cultura

Inland Michoacán

Paracho’s cultural center is in the heart of town opposite the main square. It contains the small Museo de la Guitarra.

Nearby Inland Michoacán attractions

1. Museo de la Guitarra

0.01 MILES

Among the intricately decorated guitars displayed at this small museum in the Casa de la Cultura – including classical, Flamenco, Hawaiian and steel…

2. Iglesia de Santiago Apóstol

13.4 MILES

This sensational 16th-century church on the main square has a beautifully carved portal at the entrance carved in the Moorish Mudéjar style by an…

4. Museo Indígena Huatápera

15.55 MILES

Embedded in the Huatápera, an old colonial courtyard building on the northeast corner of the main plaza, this small museum showcases handsome artesanías …

5. Fábrica San Pedro

15.72 MILES

This old textile factory from the 19th century is essentially a living museum. Hand-loomed and hand-dyed bedspreads, tablecloths and curtains are still…

6. Tingambato Archaeological Site

16.2 MILES

Stroll through luscious avocado groves to the beautiful ruins of this ceremonial site called Tinganio in Purépecha, which predates the Purépechan empire…

7. Volcán Paricutín

16.95 MILES

The upstart Volcán Paricutín (2800m) might be less than 80 years old, but clambering up the volcanic scree slopes to its summit and looking out across…

8. Cascada de Tzaráracua

20.35 MILES

Some 12km south of central Uruapan, the wild Río Cupatitzio makes its last act count. It pumps hard over the vine-covered, 30m-high red-rock cliffs and…