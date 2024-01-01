Paracho’s cultural center is in the heart of town opposite the main square. It contains the small Museo de la Guitarra.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.95 MILES
The upstart Volcán Paricutín (2800m) might be less than 80 years old, but clambering up the volcanic scree slopes to its summit and looking out across…
Tingambato Archaeological Site
16.2 MILES
Stroll through luscious avocado groves to the beautiful ruins of this ceremonial site called Tinganio in Purépecha, which predates the Purépechan empire…
Parque Nacional Barranca del Cupatitzio
15.39 MILES
This incomparable urban park is just 15 minutes west of the main plaza, but it’s another world. Tropical and subtropical foliage is thick and aflutter…
20.35 MILES
Some 12km south of central Uruapan, the wild Río Cupatitzio makes its last act count. It pumps hard over the vine-covered, 30m-high red-rock cliffs and…
15.72 MILES
This old textile factory from the 19th century is essentially a living museum. Hand-loomed and hand-dyed bedspreads, tablecloths and curtains are still…
15.55 MILES
Embedded in the Huatápera, an old colonial courtyard building on the northeast corner of the main plaza, this small museum showcases handsome artesanías …
0.01 MILES
Among the intricately decorated guitars displayed at this small museum in the Casa de la Cultura – including classical, Flamenco, Hawaiian and steel…
13.4 MILES
This sensational 16th-century church on the main square has a beautifully carved portal at the entrance carved in the Moorish Mudéjar style by an…
