Fábrica San Pedro

This old textile factory from the 19th century is essentially a living museum. Hand-loomed and hand-dyed bedspreads, tablecloths and curtains are still made here from pure cotton and wool, and are available for sale at the small in-house shop. The original machines are more than 150 years old and many are still used. Part of the factory also has been repurposed into an exhibition space, showcasing works by local and international artists.

Wander about on your own or – even better – call ahead for a tour and see the entire weaving process from cotton bale to finished tablecloth.