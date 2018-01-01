Welcome to Morelia
Elegant 16th- and 17th-century stone buildings with their baroque facades and graceful archways line the downtown streets and house museums, hotels, restaurants, chocolaterías (chocolate shops), sidewalk cafes, a popular university and cheap-and-inviting taquerías (taco stalls). There are free public concerts, frequent art installations, and relatively few foreign visitors. Those who do make it here often extend their stay and enrol in classes to learn how to cook or speak Spanish. Word will almost certainly get out, but for the moment unspoiled Morelia is like a Oaxaca waiting to happen.
10-Day Colonial Treasures Tour: San Miguel de Alle
Day 1: Arrival transferWelcome and transfer from Mexico City “Benito Juarez” international airport to the hotel of your choice and accommodationDay 2: Mexico City, Queretaro, San Miguel de Allende (B) Departure to Querétaro. Visit San Miguel’s Parish with the Holy House Chapel, the San Francisco church and the Allende´s house.Day 3: San Miguel, Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato (B)Departure to Dolores Hidalgo. Then, visit to Guanajuato to see its streets and subterranean avenues. See the classic "callejoneada" accompanied by students dressed in typical clothes, singing and playing music through the streets and alleys. Other attractions are the Museum of Don Quixote, and the Guanajuato Mummies.Day 4: Guanajuato - Zacatecas (B)Head to Zacatecas, a World Heritage Site. From "La Bufa" Hill you will be able to appreciate an interesting panoramic view of the city. We will descend in funicular and afterwards an educational visit of the mine of Eden.Day 5: Zacatecas - Guadalajara (B)Continue on to Guadalajara the capital of state of Jalisco, where tequila and mariachi were born. Day 6: Guadalajara, Tequila (B)Departure from the City of Guadalajara to visit the Tequila town. Day 7: Guadalajara, Patzcuaro, Morelia (B) Depart from Guadalajara to Patzcuaro which in the Purépecha language it means “The door to heaven”. Accommodation in Patzcuaro or Morelia, according to the operation.Day 8: Morelia - Mexico City (B)Visit Morelia, a World Heritage site, worldwide known for its student habitat and its magnificent colonial constructions of “pink cantera”: the Cathedral, the Government Palace, Clavijero Palace, the Major Plaza, the market of typical candies and the Aqueduct. Departure to Mexico City. Day 9: Mexico City (B)Start a city tour visiting the Cultural and Historic Heritage downtown district. Later, you will visit Chapultepec Park and one of the most important Residential areas of Mexico City, and the "Pink Zone".Day 10: Departure Transfer At the time indicated, transfer to the airport to board your return flight home.Hotel Options:Four-Star HotelsMexico City - Galeria Plaza or Hampton Inn (depending on time of the year)San Miguel de Allende - Mision or similarGuanajuato - Emporio or similarGuadalajara- De Mendoza or similarMorelia – Mision or similarFive-Star HotelsMexico City - Geneve or similar (depending on time of the year)Note: Five-star hotel options are in Mexico City only. Hotels in the rest of the towns all four-star.
Mexico Colonial Jewels 4-Day Tour from Mexico City
Day 1: Toluca - Morelia (B)In the morning, following pickup from your hotel or Mexico City airport, you'll travel towards the colonial city of Morelia. On route, stop at Toluca where you will visit its Cathedral, the Cosmovitral, and the botanical garden or simply stroll through the Civic Plaza. Continue to the historical center of Morelia, considered one of the most beautiful cities in Mexico. You will visit the Governors Palace, the Main Square, the Candy Market and a gorgeous church named Capilla de Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe. Day 2: Michoacan - Guanajuato (B)Travel through the green state of Michoacan to Patzcuaro in order to visit it and cross the lake to the island of Janitzio, for panoramic views from the monument to Morelos. On the way, you'll visit the archaeological zone and the monastery at Tzin tzun tzan town. Continue to Guanajuato for an overnight stay. Day 3: San Miguel de Allende – Guanajuato (B)After breakfast, you will depart to San Miguel de Allende. This appealing colonial village features several unusual buildings such as the Parroquia de San Miguel, the Municipal Palace (formerly the Casa Consistorial), and the Casa de Mayorazgo de la Canal. Return to Guanajuato.Day 4: Guanajuato – Mexico City (B)Start the day with a walking tour of magical and historical downtown, considered a World Cultural Heritage Site by the UNESCO. The Juarez Theatre, the Church of our Lady of Guanajuato, the University, the Hidalgo Market and its legendary cobblestone streets full of stories are some of the highlights of this city. In the afternoon you will return to Mexico City and be dropped-off at your hotel or the airport.
Mexico Monarch Butterfly Trail
For the nature lover who also appreciates cultural luminescence, this butterfly adventure captures the brightest colours of Mexico in just ten days. From the historic streets of Mexico City, you'll travel through stunning national parks, colonial towns and beautiful countryside as you follow the migration of the monarch butterfly. Wander through flutters of butterflies in the reserves of El Rosario and Sierra Chincua. Off the beaten path, this quirky adventure will give you a unique insight into the people and "mariposas" of Mexico.