10-Day Colonial Treasures Tour: San Miguel de Alle

Day 1: Arrival transferWelcome and transfer from Mexico City “Benito Juarez” international airport to the hotel of your choice and accommodationDay 2: Mexico City, Queretaro, San Miguel de Allende (B) Departure to Querétaro. Visit San Miguel’s Parish with the Holy House Chapel, the San Francisco church and the Allende´s house.Day 3: San Miguel, Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato (B)Departure to Dolores Hidalgo. Then, visit to Guanajuato to see its streets and subterranean avenues. See the classic "callejoneada" accompanied by students dressed in typical clothes, singing and playing music through the streets and alleys. Other attractions are the Museum of Don Quixote, and the Guanajuato Mummies.Day 4: Guanajuato - Zacatecas (B)Head to Zacatecas, a World Heritage Site. From "La Bufa" Hill you will be able to appreciate an interesting panoramic view of the city. We will descend in funicular and afterwards an educational visit of the mine of Eden.Day 5: Zacatecas - Guadalajara (B)Continue on to Guadalajara the capital of state of Jalisco, where tequila and mariachi were born. Day 6: Guadalajara, Tequila (B)Departure from the City of Guadalajara to visit the Tequila town. Day 7: Guadalajara, Patzcuaro, Morelia (B) Depart from Guadalajara to Patzcuaro which in the Purépecha language it means “The door to heaven”. Accommodation in Patzcuaro or Morelia, according to the operation.Day 8: Morelia - Mexico City (B)Visit Morelia, a World Heritage site, worldwide known for its student habitat and its magnificent colonial constructions of “pink cantera”: the Cathedral, the Government Palace, Clavijero Palace, the Major Plaza, the market of typical candies and the Aqueduct. Departure to Mexico City. Day 9: Mexico City (B)Start a city tour visiting the Cultural and Historic Heritage downtown district. Later, you will visit Chapultepec Park and one of the most important Residential areas of Mexico City, and the "Pink Zone".Day 10: Departure Transfer At the time indicated, transfer to the airport to board your return flight home.Hotel Options:Four-Star HotelsMexico City - Galeria Plaza or Hampton Inn (depending on time of the year)San Miguel de Allende - Mision or similarGuanajuato - Emporio or similarGuadalajara- De Mendoza or similarMorelia – Mision or similarFive-Star HotelsMexico City - Geneve or similar (depending on time of the year)Note: Five-star hotel options are in Mexico City only. Hotels in the rest of the towns all four-star.